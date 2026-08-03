Lollapalooza 2026: Relive 5 Must-See Moments You Might’ve Missed

Music fans likely spent this past weekend keeping up with all things Lollapalooza 2026. In case you missed it, the annual music festival took over Grant Park in Chicago from Thursday, July 30 through Sunday, Aug. 2, and we haven’t been able to stop thinking about all the incredible moments!

As always, the four-day music festival welcomed an array of beloved artists, including headliners Lorde, John Summit, Charli XCX, The Smashing Pumpkins, Olivia Dean, Jennie, Tate McRae and The XX. As a result, you better believe there were plenty of headline-making moments over the course of the extra-long weekend, and we’re recapping five of the biggest you might’ve missed (presented in chronological order)!

Thursday, July 30: Sombr shares the stage with 5 Seconds of Summer

On the first day of the festival, Sombr delighted fans when he invited 5 Seconds of Summer—who had performed their own set earlier that day—onstage for a surprise performance of the band’s hit song, “She Looks So Perfect.” Per NME, the rising star introduced the band by declaring, “Ladies and gentlemen, the greatest band in the f------ world, 5 Seconds of Summer,” as the audience cheered.

Friday, July 31: Olivia Rodrigo joins The Smashing Pumpkins’ set

Rock n’ roll royalty The Smashing Pumpkins co-headlined Friday night’s show with Charli XCX, where the beloved ‘90s band invited Olivia Rodrigo to the stage to perform their song “33”—and the “drop dead” singer wasn’t the only fellow artist they extended an invite to! The rockers also sang alongside Yungblud for a rendition of their tune “Luna,” and they surprised the audience with an appearance from their former bassist, Melissa Auf der Maur.

Saturday, Aug. 1: Jennie makes history as a headliner

Honestly, who wouldn’t want to rock with Jennie?! After all, the breakout Blackpink member made history on Saturday, becoming the first female K-pop solo artist to headline the music festival. As if that weren’t exciting enough for fans, she also teased an unreleased song titled “Sweet Tooth” during her high-energy set (which has been stuck in our heads ever since).

Saturday, Aug. 1: Olivia Dean and Sam Fender celebrate a milestone

Across the festival grounds, Olivia Dean—who was also a headliner on Saturday—gave fans another reason to celebrate when she welcomed Sam Fender to the stage to perform their record-breaking hit “Rein Me In.” As reported by the BBC, the single “has officially broken the longest-standing record in British music history” by securing the top spot on the UK singles chart for “19 non-consecutive weeks.”

Sunday, Aug. 2: Tate McRae gives fans a *golden* finale

Finally, Tate McRae wrapped up the event by co-headlining Sunday’s show with The XX. Like the above artists, McRae’s set also went viral online when the pop sensation concluded her performance by literally lying down in a pool of metallic liquid while singing her hit “Sports Car.” She emerged from the pool dripping in gold, creating a headline-making finale to an already *golden* weekend!

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