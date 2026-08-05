Tate McRae’s Makeup Artist Explains How They Achieved Her Glowy Lollapalooza Glam

Tate McRae stole the show during the closing night of Lollapalooza 2026 after she dipped her entire body in a bath of shimmering liquid gold to end her first headlining set. Still, beauty lovers couldn’t help but notice something else about the star’s onstage style, which was also absolutely golden: her breathtaking glam!

Following McRae’s weekend in Chicago, her makeup artist, Kali Kennedy, joined People for an exclusive chat, breaking down exactly how they achieved the timeless, glowy look. When it came to their overall inspiration, Kennedy told the outlet in part, “We didn’t want to take away from how elevated she naturally looks ... Imagine a French bombshell in the ‘60s with a little sparkle.”

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As reported by People, the makeup artist revealed that she used all Neutrogena products to achieve McRae’s summer-friendly glam. The “Sports Car” singer has been working with the popular beauty line as a global ambassador for some time now, and they were also the official skincare sponsor for this year’s Lollapalooza, making her decision to rock a full face of their go-to products a no-brainer. For the star’s onstage look, Kennedy told the outlet she utilized the following Neutrogena face products:

And of course, we can’t forget to highlight what was perhaps the most important step for the aforementioned aesthetic: lining the artist’s eyes for that sultry “French bombshell” moment! Of the products used on the artist’s eyes, Kennedy told the outlet, “We deepened the waterline using Neutrogena Intense Gel Liner ($9.16) in Jet Black 10 and set the lash line with Neutrogena Precision Liquid Eyeliner ($6.78) in Jet Black 10.” To learn more about McRae’s Lollapalooza glam, read Kennedy’s full exclusive interview with People here.

And that wasn’t the only standout moment from the performance that Kennedy pulled the proverbial curtain back on this week. As noted above, McRae’s set made headlines during the packed festival weekend after submerged in a pool of glistening liquid gold.

While the substance was initially a mystery, Kennedy spoke with Allure this week about the breathtaking moment, revealing a fact that will certainly be fun for millennials: the shimmering liquid McRae covered herself with was actually created by Blair Adhesives, who are the same brand responsible for that ooey-gooey neon green slime seen on Nickelodeon!

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