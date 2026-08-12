Inde Navarrette Is Featured in GAP’s New Campaign, and It’s Our Latest Obsession

GAP recently announced that actor Inde Navarrette and recording artist Malcolm Todd are the faces of their Fall Denim Collection campaign, and we’re already obsessed—pun very much intended.

Meet the new faces of GAP

The popular clothing brand began teasing the ad earlier this week before officially unveiling the full commercial on social media Tuesday, Aug. 11. In the clip, Todd performs a cover of Robyn’s cult classic song “Dancing on My Own” while parading around in a pair of the label’s beloved denim. as the song progresses, he eventually comes face-to-face with Navarrette, and the two are all smiles as they dance together around a white room, giving the collection a youthful, high-energy vibe.

Alongside the ad, GAP shared more photos from the partnership online, several of which highlighted the actor in a striking head-to-toe neutral look, complete with a cool denim coat and a coordinating mini skirt. In the caption, the brand penned in part, “... It seems everyone is obsessed with Inde, but it’s more than just her acting. It’s her quick wit. Her unbothered sense of humor. Her authenticity that cuts through in every interview.”

For those out of the loop, 2026 has been the definition of a “breakout year” for Navarrette, courtesy of her lead role as Nikki in the hit horror film Obsession. The independent project—which was produced for just $750,000—caught fire at the box office upon its release, with Box Office Mojo reporting its worldwide gross at over $488 million. The star’s striking performance has also generated early Oscar buzz, further hurling her into the limelight as an up-and-coming actor to watch.

Fans have found their new obsession

And we weren’t the only ones all-in on GAP’s latest campaign! Since dropping online on Tuesday, the clip featuring Navarrette and Todd has already accumulated over one million views across social media. Fans have also taken to GAP’s comment sections on Instagram and TikTok to share their love for the actor and singer, as well as their excitement for this unexpected collaboration.

“MALCOLM AND INDE BEST GAP COLLAB EVER. 💙💙,” one user declared.

“How did u guys manage to find a Venn diagram of my interests 😭😭,” a commenter joked.

“I’m sooo obsessed with her 😍,” another fan concurred.

Navarrette herself also stopped by the comment section on Instagram to applaud the brand, writing, “Thank you [GAP] for having me be a part of this 💙.”

Per the commercial, GAP’s Fall Denim Collection is now available to shop online, and the pieces featured will also be available in stores beginning Thursday, Aug. 13. To learn more about the collection on GAP’s official website, click here!

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