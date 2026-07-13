’Love Island USA’ Season 8 Finale: Fans Celebrate the Winners Following Final Episode

In case you missed it, summer’s biggest show dropped its finale last night, and fans have kicked off their week with a pep in their step!

We’re, of course, referring to Love Island USA, which aired its special two-hour finale on Sunday, July 12, at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock. The episode was a celebration of the final four couples—Aniya and Carl, Kayda and Zach, Melanie and Sincere and Trinity and Bryce—sending the pairs on one-on-one dates and reliving their romances via video compilations. Missed the finale? We’ve got you covered! You can catch up on all the drama with our full recap here.

When all was said and done, a winning couple was ultimately crowned following America’s vote—and to the excitement of viewers around the world, the winners were a fan-favorite couple who’ve been making headlines for weeks.

Which couple won Love Island USA Season 8?

Host Ariana Madix revealed the order in which the couples were voted before unveiling which pair would take home the $100,000 grand prize. Kayda and Zach came in fourth, Melanie and Sincere came in third and Aniya and Carl came in second, making the winners of Love Island USA Season 8 Trinity and Bryce!

As noted above, the pair were popular among viewers throughout the season for their sweet, genuine love story, beginning as friends before exploring something more. They particularly caught attention during the Casa Amor episodes, when the women and men are separated and new bombshells are brought in to “tempt” the islanders. During the week-long event, both Trinity and Bryce remained loyal to each other, often speaking about how much they missed each other. You can read more about their sweet sentiments during Casa Amor here.

Upon the men’s return to the villa, they paired up again, and Bryce made things official by asking Trinity to be his girlfriend. She agreed, and during the finale, the two told each other they “loved” one another while maintaining plans to continue their courtship in the outside world before ultimately taking home the grand prize.

How did fans react to the Love Island USA Season 8 finale?

Viewers who’d followed the couple’s six-week-long love story were over the moon to see them win, sharing their excitement in the show’s Instagram comments.

“They had one of the best friends-to-lovers arcs in television,” one commenter exclaimed. “The fact that we literally saw their relationship grow every day.”

“Bryce never made her question where she stood. Trinity never stopped believing in what they had. That’s why they won. 🥹❤️,” another added.

“I screamed!! I’m so happy that they won, but sad that this season is already over!!” One fan noted. ”Definitely looking forward to the reunion 😛🤸‍♀️💕.”

And fans weren’t the only ones weighing in on the winning couple! Former islanders also stopped by social media to share some love for their former castmates.

“YAY 🩵🩵🥹🥹🥹,” Kenzie Annis, who made it all the way to the final six, penned.

“Congratulations so deserved!!” Former islander Caleb McDaniel concurred.

When is the Love Island USA Season 8 reunion?

As the finale came to a close, Madix announced that the Love Island USA Season 8 reunion would drop on Peacock on Monday, August 31, at 9 p.m. ET. Andy Cohen and Madix are currently slated to co-host the event once again, so be sure to mark your calendars to catch up with your favorite contestants and the winning couple!

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