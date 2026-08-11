Anne Hathaway Claps Back at ‘Fake Baby Bump’ Accusations With Trademark Wit

Anne Hathaway may be the Princess of Genovia, but she is also the queen of putting internet trolls in their place. After attending the world premiere of The End of Oak Street at the Steven J. Ross Theater in Burbank, Calif., on Sunday, Aug. 9, several aforementioned cyberbullies took to the internet to accuse the actor of sporting a fake baby bump—a notion that Hathaway quickly set straight.

Take, for example, the following comments left on Entertainment Tonight’s Instagram reel showcasing her bump-forward look at Sunday’s premiere: “The bump looks fake” and“Why doesn’t it look real?” were just a few rude remarks littered throughout.

Anne Hathaway | Brianna Bryson/Getty Images

It’s apparent that Hathaway saw the accusations and chose to classily address them with a bit of humor in her latest Instagram post.

“Fake hair, real bump 😘 ✌️🦖🔥☀️🦕😅,” the 43-year-old actor stated in the caption of a reel that captured her glam and summarized the red carpet event. “Enjoy The @endofoakstreet Block Party chaos with me as my outfit literally melts in the heat!!”

The actor, styled by Erin Walsh, wore a custom baby blue Atelier Prabal Gurung high-low top for the film premiere, which featured a bright red peek of fabric on the underside. The sculptural top was paired with super low-waisted La Ligne jeans, which showed off the soon-to-be mom of three’s growing baby bump. A pair of red Aquazzura pumps pulled the look together, while Hathaway also accessorized with jewelry by BVLGARI.

Plenty of Hathaway’s 44 million followers on Instagram chimed into the comments section of her recap to show their support.

“Tell them!! Stunning 👏🏻❤️,” one person cheered.

“The fact that other women were questioning her literal pregnant belly because ‘mine didn’t look like that’ is so strange to me,” another fan remarked.

“Mother is mothering and her name is Anne Hathaway,” one comment read.

“i love how you always silence the haters,” someone else remarked.

“Simply stunning! The Summer of Anne has been an amazing one,” an additional follower stated.

While Hathaway is currently promoting The End of Oak Street, which costars Ewan McGregor, she has been hitting the red carpet circuit hard this summer. Following the release of The Devil Wears Prada 2 in May, she just wrapped up promotions for The Odyssey, which hit movie screens in July. Next up, Verity, the film based on Colleen Hoover’s New York Times best-selling book of the same name, will be released in October.

Clearly, Hathaway remains booked, busy and unbothered!

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