When Is the ’Love Island USA’ Season 8 Reunion? Everything We Know So Far

This week, several stars from Season 8 of Love Island USA stopped by Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live! to chat with host Andy Cohen. The episode aired on Wednesday, July 29, ahead of the dating show’s highly anticipated reunion next month, but it still proved to be a fun peek at what fans can expect.

Not sure when, where or how to catch all the drama of the Love Island USA Season 8 reunion? No worries, bombshells—we’ve got you covered! Scroll on to learn everything we know about the reunion so far.

When is the Love Island USA Season 8 reunion?

At the end of the finale episode on Sunday, July 12, Love Island USA host Ariana Madix announced that the Season 8 reunion would drop on Peacock on Monday, August 31, at 9 p.m. ET. As noted above, Cohen will co-host the event with Madix.

Can fans attend the Love Island USA Season 8 reunion?

On Wednesday, July 29, NBC Los Angeles reported that fans interested in attending the live reunion taping to catch all the drama in person would have the opportunity to do so. Per the outlet, the episode will be filmed in Universal City, and those interested in attending can apply for tickets through Osla Productions’ official website. Attendance is 18+, and the taping will be split into three parts on Sunday, August 9, and Monday, August 10. If you’re interested in learning more and/or applying to be an audience member, click here!

However, if you’re not able to attend the reunion in person, Peacock also reported that fans will still have an opportunity to get involved in all the chaos. “The islanders will be answering questions sent by fans on social media about the iconic moments that had everyone buzzing online,” the outlet penned in a recent article. “The Season 8 cast will answer fans’ most burning questions, delivering long-awaited clarity about some of the season’s more viral episodes.”

Which islanders will be at the Love Island USA Season 8 reunion?

While a full cast list has not been made available to fans at the time of this article’s publication, viewers can likely expect to see the final couples—i.e., those who made it to the finale—reunite onstage, should past reunions be any indication. In this case, that would include winning pair Trinity Tatum and Bryce Alakai, who took home the $100,000 prize after stealing the hearts of viewers all season long.

Runner-up couple Aniya Harvey and Carl Schmidt also appeared on Watch What Happens Live! this week alongside the winners, where they revealed to fans they’re not officially “boyfriend/girlfriend” yet. This also seems to point to their inclusion in the forthcoming reunion episode, though only time will tell! To read our full recap of the finale episode, click here.

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