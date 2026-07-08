Have Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Broken Up? Explaining the Rumors

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were officially wed on Friday, July 3, and the massive event meant countless celebrities were out and about in New York City to attend the nuptials at Madison Square Garden.

While eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice those who appeared to score an invite to the pair’s stylish, star-studded special day, many were just as quick to notice who wasn’t present for the ceremony. Among the names of those not seen arriving at the venue was actor Margaret Qualley, who tied the knot with Bleachers’ frontman and frequent Swift collaborator Jack Antonoff back in August 2023. This was especially notable, as Antonoff was spotted among those present for the “I dos.”

Given Qualley’s unexplained absence from the A-list event, many speculated on what this meant for the couple, with rumors spreading around a possible split between the two. And today, we might have gotten an answer.

Have Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff broken up?

According to an exclusive report published by People on Wednesday, July 8, Qualley and Antonoff have separated following three years of marriage.

The outlet also noted that a source close to the couple said “the pair’s relationship is ‘rocky’” with a second source adding that the two are “figuring things out.” Ahead of the report, those same eagle-eyed fans also noticed that Qualley appeared to delete multiple photos of the two together from her Instagram account, per BuzzFeed.

As noted above, Qualley and Antonoff have been married since August 2023, but the two have been romantically linked since August 2021, when they were photographed kissing in New York City. As noted by Elle, they made their relationship red carpet official at the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards, and Qualley went on to announce their engagement in an Instagram post later that same year. The couple was also often spotted on the red carpet together as each other’s dates at major events, including the Grammy Awards.

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff | Taylor Hill/Getty Images

While they rarely commented on their relationship publicly, Qualley did discuss her feelings for Antonoff during a September 2023 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, telling the outlet that she “had this huge crush on him” before they officially got together. For Antonoff’s part, the recording artist and music producer has featured Qualley in several of his projects, most recently spotlighting the star in the Bleachers’ music video for “you and forever” back in February.

Neither Qualley nor Antonoff has commented on the rumored separation at the time of this article’s publication, but we’ll continue to update as the story unfolds.

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