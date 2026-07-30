Hailey Bieber Pays Sweet Homage to Her Son, Jack Blues, With Summery Manicure

Hailey Bieber just recapped her “2nd leg of summer” for her 58.2 million Instagram followers, and there’s plenty to glean from her latest photo dump. What caught our eye first? The Rhode founder and chief creative officer’s bright blue manicure, which seems like a subtle homage to her son, Jack Blues Bieber.

In the second pic of her post, the 29-year-old mom, model and entrepreneur captured part of her face in a mirror selfie as she held her phone camera up, showing off her hand tattoos and vibrant mani. Bieber’s shoulder-length chestnut locks were held back in a Y2K zig-zag style headband. Later, the seventh photograph in her post showed off her matching pedicure while Bieber’s feet were clad in a strappy pair of black heels.

Zola Ganzorigt, the celebrity nail artist responsible for Bieber’s manicure, shared a pic to her own account on Wednesday, July 29, and even revealed the nail polish she used to achieve the look: OPI’s Blue Them All Away.

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Beyond Polish

This sky blue hue is reminiscent of a cloudless summer sky, and as Bieber demonstrated, provides a beautiful pop of color for both a mani and pedi.

“Blue summer @haileybieber 💙,” Ganzorigt wrote in part of her caption, prompting plenty of followers to chime into the comments section with praise.

“Blue on Hailey just hits different. 💙 @haileybieber @nailsbyzola,” one person wrote.

“Hailey’s nail game is always one step ahead. 💅💙 @nailsbyzola @haileybieber,” another fan applauded.

“love 💙,” an additional comment read.

Bieber’s Instagram carousel also included snapshots of the Arizona native showing off her personal sense of style, from swimwear to denim paired with a tied up white button-up. The final image was a cute personality pic of Bieber offering up a soft smile for the camera with perfect blush placement across her nose and cheekbones.

When Rhode released its pocket blushes in the summer of 2024, Bieber divulged to Byrdie her secret for great blush placement—and two years later, it appears the star is still using the same flawless technique.

“My favorite thing is starting at the apples of the cheeks and bringing it up,” she told the outlet. “I do like bringing blush up because [it helps lift the face]. I’ve learned so much on TikTok about makeup placement. I do think it really does change the whole face.”

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