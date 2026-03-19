‘The Masked Singer’ Season 14 Episode 10 Live Recap: Who Was Unmasked?

On Wednesday, March 18, The Masked Singer planned to boldly go where no man—or in this case, mystery celeb—had gone before with a nostalgic theme and plenty of exciting performances.

As the competition continued to wind down with the finale looming on Wednesday, April 1, the panel of detectives—comprising Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong and Rita Ora—officially entered crunch time when it came to uncovering the identities of the remaining masked singers. And after last week’s surprising reveal, they needed all the help they could get with the clues.

Last week’s unmasking shocked the detectives

Last week’s episode embraced a cuddlier theme, with The Care Bears stopping by to help the detectives decipher multiple clues for the dynamic group of masked singers, which included Pangolin, High Voltage, Pugcasso and Crane. All of the mystery celebs gave stellar renditions of their chosen songs; however, they still left the detectives stumped on their identities—so much so that this episode included an extra, more straightforward clue for each person to help them along.

Following the solo performances, the audience and detectives voted to keep Crane and Pugcasso safe, securing their spots in the upcoming semifinals. This left Pangolin and High Voltage to sing a duet of “I’m So Excited” by The Pointer Sisters in the “Care Bears Royale.” After a high-energy performance by both, the detectives decided to save Pangolin, eliminating High Voltage.

When their neon-blue mask was finally removed, the electricity-themed mystery celeb was revealed to be legendary soccer player Alexi Lalas. Poking fun at the shocked detectives, Lalas noted that the biggest clue about his identity was on his head the entire time, as his robot costume came complete with a soccer ball-shaped piece on top.

With his elimination, the athlete joined David “Big Papa” Ortiz, The Chrisleys, Tiffany Haddish, Tone Loc, Taraji P. Henson, Claudia Oshry, Teddi Mellencamp, Billy Ray Cyrus and Jack Wagner as the Season 14 singers unmasked thus far—with two more set to join them in episode 10 due to the planned double elimination.

You can check out our full live recap of the last episode here.

This week’s theme and masked singers

In case you haven’t guessed based on our not-so-subtle reference in this article’s introduction, the theme of this week’s episode was “Star Trek Night.”

The returning masked singers included 14 Karat Carrot, Cat Witch, Sting Ray and Galaxy Girl. As noted above, two of the five mystery celebs were slated to be unmasked as part of a double elimination headed into next week’s semifinal.

Stingray

Stingray kicked off the show by confirming they were, indeed, not Jason Derulo, as the detectives had previously guessed. For “colossal clue,” they presented the detectives with a single bedazzled glove before taking to the stage to sing “Starboy” by The Weeknd.

The detectives quickly guessed that the glove was likely a hint at their connection to Michael Jackson, which the mystery singer confirmed. Jeong believed Stingray might be Chris Tucker. Meanwhile, McCarthy Wahlberg thought they could be Jordan Fisher. However, both Thicke and Ora felt confident they were Evan Ross.

Cat Witch

The spooky feline-themed masked singer—who the audience already knew was Kylie Cantrall, as it was revealed earlier in the season, but kept a secret from the detectives—shared her “colossal clue,” which was a connection to Jojo and Nick Lachey. She then sang a high-energy rendition of “Starships” by Nicki Minaj.

The detectives loved the performance, and Thicke was quick to guess that they might be Jamie Lynn Spears. Ora thought they might be one of the members of Katseye, given their costume, but Jeong believed they were Vanessa Lachey, given the clue.

14 Karat Carrot

Before tackling the classic tune “Shining Star” by Earth, Wind & Fire, the golden vegetable-themed masked singer shared their “colossal clue,” which was when Johnny Gill walked out to address the detectives. Gill then revealed that 14 Karat Carrot was not a professional singer, despite their background.

Thicke applauded 14 Karat Carrot’s falsetto, saying it was their “best” performance yet. Ora thought they might be Craig Robinson based on a clue spotted on their costume. On the other hand, Jeong guessed Steve Harvey, but Thicke cut in, feeling confident that they were Kat Williams.

Galaxy Girl

Given the Star Trek theme of the evening, it only made sense that Galaxy Girl closed the solo round, embracing the spotlight with a performance of “Lights” by Ellie Goulding. For their “colossal clue,” the space-themed masked singer confirmed they weren’t Gwen Stefani, as Jeong had previously guessed, and brought out a few Las Vegas showgirls.

Jeong called Galaxy Girl the “front runner,” saying their’s was the best performance of the night. Thicke guessed they were Taylor Momsen based on previous clues, but Ora thought they were Avril Lavigne. McCarthy Wahlberg stuck to her metaphorical guns from the previous weeks, still believing they were Hilary Duff.

Who was eliminated?

Given the double elimination, there was no “Royale” competition this episode, meaning whichever two masked singers received the least amount of votes from the audience and the detectives would be eliminated.

Once the votes were counted, the first eliminated singer was 14 Karat Carrot. Once their mask was removed, 14 Karat Carrot was revealed to be Judge Greg Mathis, whom Thicke named with his final guess, making him the “Detective of the Week.”

Following a commercial break, the second masked singer eliminated was announced, and Stingray was sent home. Upon their unmasking, the sea creature was revealed to be Evan Ross, whom all of the detectives agreed was their group-wide guess.

When is the next episode?

The semifinals of The Masked Singer air on FOX on Wednesday, March 25, at 8 p.m. ET, and we’ll be right back here to recap everything live for you!

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