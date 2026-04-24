‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cast News, Unexpected Romance Rumors and the Biggest Celeb News of the Week

Can you believe it? Yet another week has passed, and as a result, we have even more celebrity news to catch you up on! So without further ado, here are a few of the exciting things you might’ve missed over the last seven days!

Coachella Weekend 2 took over the desert

The second weekend of Coachella 2026 somehow managed to top the first, with even more fashion-forward looks and celebrity cameos. Sabrina Carpenter welcomed Madonna to the stage during her set, where the two sang duets of “Vogue” and “Like a Prayer.” Justin Bieber surprised superfan Billie Eilish during his set with a serenade of “One Less Lonely Girl.” And Karol G once again closed the weekend, joining forces with Becky G for a high-energy set.

Meanwhile, WrestleMania 42 took over Las Vegas

WrestleMania 42 also took place last weekend, with everyone’s favorite WWE superstars heading to Las Vegas for the annual “Showcase of the Immortals.” Cody Rhodes went toe-to-toe with Randy Orton in Saturday’s main event for the Undisputed Championship, with Rhodes coming out on top to retain—though he also took a long-banned punt kick to the head from Orton following his victory. Sunday’s main event then saw Roman Reigns best CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship in the latter’s first-ever solo main event at WrestleMania.

Love Thy Nader fans received some hints at the new season

Hulu hosted its second annual “Get Real House” event, and fans of its many franchises received good news! First, fans of Love Thy Nader finally got a hint at what they have to look forward to for the second season. “You guys can expect a bigger, better, even more unfiltered season,” Grace Ann Nader stated in a clip shared by Good Morning America. “Lots more sister fights, relationships, events, career aspirations.”

Dancing With the Stars got the spinoff treatment

Fans of ABC’s hit dancing competition also got some exciting news at the “Get Real House” event, with the franchise announcing a brand-new spinoff series called Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro. As the title suggests, the program will aim to find the next big ballroom star. DWTS Season 34 winner Robert Irwin will also be returning to the ballroom, this time as the host, with the show slated to premiere on July 13.

Also, DWTS announced its first two contestants for Season 35

The spinoff wasn’t the only exciting news to come out of the DWTS world! Fans also got to meet the first two contestants who’ll be appearing on the program later this year, Maura Higgins and Ciara Miller. Both are former The Traitors US cast members, with Higgins rising to fame on the most recent season and Summer House star Miller appearing on Season 3.

Jordan Chiles said goodbye to gymnastics at UCLA

Following the NCAA championships this past weekend, the Olympian penned a heartfelt goodbye to her college team on Instagram. While Chiles and the UCLA Bruins didn’t make the final four this year, the gymnast was awarded the 2026 AAI Award for her record-breaking performance. “UCLA you are a chapter that I will never forget! Thank you everyone who supported me throughout these 4 years, Love y’all so much!!” Chiles concluded in her caption, “With that being said—THAT GIRL! Is out ❤️💕😭.”

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi sparked dating rumors

Jenner and Elordi made headlines earlier this week after several outlets reported that the pair may be dating. According to these reports, the two were allegedly set up by Jenner’s sister, Kylie Jenner, with a source telling PEOPLE, “They’ve been hanging out and getting to know each other the last couple of months.”

Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles might be engaged

Sticking with the romance rumors for a moment, Kravitz and Styles also stirred up some gossip this week when The Sun reported that Kravitz had been photographed wearing a diamond ring on a certain special finger over the weekend. The two have been romantically linked since late 2025 and have been photographed together multiple times since.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 cast walked the red carpet

The release of this highly anticipated sequel is right around the corner, and this week, all of the stars stepped out for the New York City premiere in their best designer looks. Anne Hathaway—who was also just crowned the cover star of PEOPLE’s “World’s Most Beautiful” issue—especially took our breath away in her vintage-style piece, which was a custom-designed Louis Vuitton gown by Nicolas Ghesquière.

And of course, the 2026 NFL draft took over the sports world

Thursday, April 24, marked the start of the NFL draft, which will go through the next two days, ending on Saturday, April 25. The first night proved to be exciting, with the No. 1 pick going to the Las Vegas Raiders, who selected Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Meanwhile, the No. 2 pick went to the New York Jets, who selected defensive end David Bailey, and the Arizona Cardinals rounded out the top three, selecting running back Jeremiyah Love.

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