‘Love Island: Beyond the Villa’ Season 2 Episode 5 and 6 Recap

Love Island: Beyond the Villa Season 2 is back for episodes 5 and 6 tonight, and we’re keeping you up to date on all the drama. In case you missed out on the first four episodes, read our recaps from Week 1 and Week 2 here before tonight’s two new episodes are available to stream on Peacock starting at 9 p.m. ET tonight, Wednesday, April 29.

Here’s what you missed last week

The TL;DR version of our full recap is below.

Last Wednesday’s duo of episodes ended on a bit of a dramatic note for multiple parties. After a group trip to Palm Springs, Calif., to celebrate TJ Palma’s birthday, Hannah Fields and Charlie Georgio exchanged some harsh words during dinner, but ultimately shared a hug goodbye on the final day of their vacation, seemingly putting their feud to rest.

Also during the vacation, Belle-A Walker, Coco Watson and Gracyn Blackmore had a heart to heart about feeling excluded from the group, leaving Walker in tears. Despite some obvious friction, the party ended on a positive note with the group presenting Palma with a birthday cake.

Season 2, Episode 5: Merry Ex-Mas

The episode started with Fields crashing Clarke Carraway’s photo shoot in Los Angeles, where she attempted to get Christmas card photos captured with her cat, Paris. When Carraway’s actual shoot started, the aspiring model posed for photos for her social channels that would give a more “professional” vibe. While she’s interested in furthering her career in L.A., she and boyfriend Taylor Williams are still trying to figure out the future of their long-distance relationship.

Bryan Arnelas and Jeremiah Brown hit the gym with Austin Shepard, who made his first appearance on the series. Meanwhile, Walker, Watson and Blackmore met for lunch and continued their conversation about feeling left out from the group. Andreina Santos ended up meeting up with the girls as well. And while Blackmore and Shepard have loosely been hanging out as friends with benefits, Walker informed her friend during their lunch that Shepard has been seeing someone else exclusively.

With the holiday season in full swing, Fields and her boyfriend, Sebastian, headed to the ice rink with Chris Seeley and chatted about cheering up Amaya Espinal, whowas recently hospitalized for an illness. Espinal revealed on a phone call with friend Kaylor Martin that she had a Crohn’s flare up, and emotionally shared her journey with the disease.

Back in L.A., Seeley and Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez caught up on FaceTime, and Seeley extended an invite to the group’s holiday party. Carraway and Williams grabbed a meal while he was visiting from Oklahoma for Fields’s Christmas party and the two chatted about Carraway’s desire to build her career in a bigger city. Ultimately, they decided that being long-distance would be worth it in order to make themselves happy as they pursue their careers.

At the Christmas party, Blackmore shared her plans to confront Shepard regarding their situationship. Meanwhile, much to the surprise of the group, Garcia-Gonzalez showed up to Fields’s party, causing for some awkward interactions. On a lighter note, Watson and Seeley shared their first kiss under the mistletoe.

Palma, Kendall and Garcia-Gonzalez had a confrontation about their past issues and brought out their cell phones with the receipts. Kendall questioned the sincerity of Garcia-Gonzalez’s half-hearted apology and went off in tears to be comforted by Fields.

After the party, Blackmore and Shepard met up at a coffee shop to clear the air. While Shepard clarified he was “definitely not” seeing anyone seriously, he told Blackmore his relationship with her involves feelings but has no romance involved—despite bringing Blackmore to meet his family. The two ended their conversation in tears, with Shepard saying he’s not ready for a relationship and doesn’t want to hurt Blackmore.

Season 2, Episode 6: Oklahoma Fan Club

In Los Angeles, Seeley and Georgio headed to a Clippers game with Walker and Watson, where the four discussed the confrontation that took place with Garcia-Gonzalez at the Christmas party.

Over in New York, Carraway chatted with Brown about her career path and her desire to continue studying to be a therapist while also exploring content creation and influencing. The two visited Kendall while she was on the set of a photo shoot.

After taking an improv class together, Arnelas and Seeley chatted about their upcoming boys trip to visit Williams in Oklahoma. Seeley also confided in Arnelas about his relationship with Watson and what he deemed her different personalities: “Coco” and “Courtney.”

Kendall met up with Palma’s mother, Lorraine, for a drink in New York. The two quickly got into a conversation about where the couple will eventually live, with Palma’s mom pushing for Kendall to move to Tampa to be near the family. Shortly before Lorraine departed, Espinal, Brown and Carraway showed up, and Espinal was able to catch her friends up on her recent health crisis. Kendall also opened up about her difficulty getting close with Walker since she’s still buddies with her ex, Garcia-Gonzalez. Eventually, Santos joined the meet-up and the gang decided that their next group trip should be to Lake Tahoe.

While hanging together, Watson opened up to Walker about some of her issues with Seeley, sharing that she feels he isn’t always as attentive as he could be. Walker ended up calling Blackmore to check in to see how her conversation with Shepard went, and she reiterated the highlights.

After getting discharged from the hospital, Espinal was gearing up to move out of her dad’s house into a new apartment. She and her father had a sweet, emotional heart to heart before Carraway arrived to help her friend pack up for her big move and the two friends chatted about their futures over hot cocoa.

When he arrived at Williams’s farm in Oklahoma, Seeley received a warm welcome—and a pair of cowboy boots. He got straight to work mucking out stalls with Williams and his father. The two discussed the country nightlife while they waited for Arnelas, who missed his flight, to arrive.

Carraway accompanied Santos to a photo shoot and was able to pick her agent’s brain while stepping in front of the camera for her own series of digitals. While Carraway admitted modeling wasn’t necessarily a strong career aspiration, she noted that it might be a way to fund her psychology career.

In Tampa, Palma was scheming with his brothers over plans for the evening when Kendall knocked on his front door, surprising her beau with a visit. The four had dinner while they chatted about their plans for the next day. Since Kendall’s visit was unexpected, Palma joked he’d be bringing her to work with him the next day.

Arnelas finally arrived in Oklahoma, and the trio had a night out at the Oak Room. Carraway called to invite everyone to the group vacation in Lake Tahoe planned for the following week, but Williams had to decline since it coincided with his schooling. When snippets of their night made it onto social media, Kendall questioned whether or not Carraway was aware of the group’s antics, as well as whether or not Arnelas or Seeley brought anyone home.

The next morning, the guys got to work on the farm first thing. During a break, they FaceTimed Palma and Kendall, the latter of whom chastised Seeley in particular for going out to the club while he’s talking to Watson. The episode ended on a cliffhanger in which Watson stated that Seeley should have respect not only himself, but for her too, when out in public.

When do the next episodes of Love Island: Beyond the Villa air?

Tune in to Love Island: Beyond the Villa’s seventh and eighth episodes of Season 2 next Wednesday, May 6, when they are available to stream on Peacock at 9 p.m. ET.

More celebrity lifestyle news