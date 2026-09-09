Megan Thee Stallion Gets Candid About Klay Thompson Breakup With ‘InStyle’

“Hot Girl Summer” 2026 may be winding down, but Megan Thee Stallion is just getting started.

On Wednesday, Sept. 9, InStyle unveiled the Grammy Award-winning rapper as its latest cover star, sharing a sultry photo shoot featuring the stylish singer alongside an in-depth interview. For the front-page shot, Megan rocked a striking all-white look by Quine Li, accessorizing with jewelry from Christina Caruso, Dinosaur Designs and Bohème by Véro.

Posed to show off the daringly dipped back of the unique designer gown, the recording artist looked over her shoulder with an expression that reminded fans—as the cover story’s title confirmed—that we’re indeed living in Megan Thee Stallion’s universe. And honestly? We wouldn’t have it any other way.

The elegant aesthetic seen on the cover continued throughout the fashion-forward feature, which was photographed by Josefina Santos and styled by Wayman + Micah. Still, the gorgeous snapshots were only part of the exciting newness for fans, as the interview—penned by Jason Sheeler—also gave some more insight into Megan’s life as of late.

In the piece, the pair chatted about everything from Megan’s desire to build a “Hot Girl Universe” to her recent headline-making breakup with Klay Thompson. For those unaware, the musician and basketball player made their relationship official in mid-2025 at the Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala. From there, they were very open about the romance, often sharing glimpses of their lives with fans on social media. Megan also released a song dedicated to Thompson that October titled “LOVER GIRL.”

Thus, fans were surprised to learn the two had parted ways in April, with the rapper candidly writing about the decision in an Instagram Story. While the star hasn’t spoken much publicly about the split since, she opened up more about how she’s been doing with InStyle.

“How do I want to say this gently? What’s meant for you is always going to work out. And if something is constantly making you feel uncomfortable, just on edge all the time, you probably are not supposed to be there," she told the outlet exclusively. She then went on to explain that she “just kept trying to make pieces fit that didn’t belong, trying to fit myself into someone else’s life.”

Overall, Megan has spent the last few months focusing on “finding [herself] again,” adding, “I cannot be disrespected. I cannot be a person who is not gonna be me. I cannot not go to work. I’m going to be Megan Thee Stallion.” To read Megan Thee Stallion’s full InStyle cover story, click here!

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