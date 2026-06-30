Here’s Why Fans Are Applauding Megan Thee Stallion’s Response to KC on ‘Love Island USA’

Over the weekend, Megan Thee Stallion stopped by Love Island USA for a second season in a row, and her time at the villa is still on fans’ minds days later.

In case you haven’t been keeping up with summer’s biggest show, the doors to Casa Amor closed on Friday, June 28, sending the previously separated men and women back together to face the consequences of their week apart.

While several of the couples chose to remain coupled after the event—namely, Kayda and Zach, Melanie and Sincere and Trinity and Bryce—other islanders chose to connect with new partners from the group of bombshells who entered the show via Casa Amor. This led to plenty of drama among the remaining islanders, particularly because of what happened between contestants KC and Aniya.

In short, KC and Aniya were coupled before Casa Amor; however, the former ultimately decided to couple with Tierra (Titi)—a bombshell he met during the Casa Amor stage of the competition—instead of reuniting with Aniya. This left Aniya single and vulnerable to elimination, even sparking a now-viral back-and-forth between Tierra and a few other women in the villa. You can catch up on more of the Casa Amor madness in our recap here.

So, when Megan entered the villa on Sunday, June 28, you better believe she wasn’t going to let anyone skirt accountability! The Grammy Award winner—who is a big fan of Love Island, also appearing on Season 7 of the show—led multiple games during the episode, the first of which was a creative, cake-centric version of musical chairs. The second game then put teams in what Peacock described as a “whack-a-mole scenario in which islanders got to get revenge by throwing a cake and shooting cream at the guy or girl of their choosing.”

The second game eventually got a little heated, given the “revenge” aspect, and Megan stepped in to question the islanders’ responses. After a fellow islander brought up the KC and Aniya situation, the rapper asked, “KC, do you feel like the way you went about it, do you feel like the things you said and did were respectful towards Aniya? Because you could have pursued Titi without being disrespectful to Aniya.”

KC responded by inquiring, “How was I being disrespectful?” to which Megan responded, “You don’t remember nothing that happened at Casa?” You can read more about the moment on Peacock’s website here.

Following the episode, the clip of Megan questioning KC quickly became a standout moment of the season for fans, who took to the video’s comment section on Instagram to share their thoughts. “Not KC getting mad when Meg clocked him 😂,” one fan penned. Meanwhile, another user noted, “Megan called out all the bs going on in the villa, and we love her for that ...”

We’re now officially over the halfway point for Season 8 of Love Island USA, which airs a new episode every day except Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock. The season finale is currently slated for Sunday, July 12, and we’ll continue to keep you in the loop on all the biggest moments!

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