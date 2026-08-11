Are Raye and Michael B. Jordan Dating? Explaining the Rumors

If you’ve even momentarily clicked around the interwebs this week, you’ve likely seen several posts about a rumored romance blossoming between Grammy Award-winning recording artist Raye and Academy Award-winning actor Michael B Jordan.

So, are the two actually dating? Scroll on to learn everything we know so far!

Are Raye and Micheal B. Jordan dating?

The gossip mill began to turn in earnest late last week, when fans spotted the duo at Six Flags Magic Mountain on Friday, Aug. 7. As noted by The Tab, the two were photographed on multiple rides, with fans who were present at the park sharing snapshots and videos of the singer and actor enjoying the roller coasters together. Given the cozy nature of the images and clips, they quickly went viral online, with fans wondering whether the duo was on a date or simply hanging out as friends.

In the comment section of one such TikTok video shared by a fan—which has accumulated over 1.8 million views since it was posted over the weekend—fellow fans speculated about the potential couple. “She manifested a husband…I believe in her 😏,” one user quipped, referring to Raye’s hit single “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” Meanwhile, another commenter added, “Waitttt I love this pairinggggggg.”

Then, on Monday, Aug. 10, People shared several quotes from exclusive sources close to the pair, though these were somewhat conflicting. While one source told the outlet, “Things are new between them ... Raye tells friends that Michael is her type and that he is warm and kind,” another exclusive source allegedly said they’re “just friends,” further adding to speculation among fans of both stars.

Raye and Michael B. Jordan spotted at Six Flags amusement park. pic.twitter.com/RyVFrSnSTr — RAYE Updates (@RayeUpdate) August 8, 2026

Meanwhile, Entertainment Tonight also reported on the pairing, penning in the caption of a recent Instagram post that an exclusive source told the outlet “the two were, in fact, on a date,” before adding that “this isn’t the first time Michael and Raye have hung out.”⁠ At the time of this article’s publication, the status of their relationship remains unknown, as neither Raye nor Jordan has commented on the viral moment.

When it comes to previous partners, Raye has kept any potential romances private, though she’s been open about her past relationships through her emotionally charged lyrics. And before being spotted with the singer, Jordan was romantically linked to model Lori Harvey. The two dated for over a year and a half, with their split confirmed in June 2022, per ELLE.

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