Inde Navarrette ‘Highly Recommends’ This Simple Tip She Learned From Her Makeup Artist

Inde Navarrette has quickly become one of our favorite rising style stars.

Breaking out in the runaway horror hit Obsession earlier this year, Navarrette has already secured her place among the biggest Hollywood players. And if that wasn’t already clear, she recently revealed she was set to join the mega-popular Marvel Cinematic Universe. In case you missed it, the actor shared she’d been cast as the iconic Rogue in the forthcoming X-Men reboot during Disney’s D23 Expo at the beginning of the month.

Outside of her work as an actor, Navarrette has also become a star to watch in the beauty and fashion spaces. And if you, like us, are looking to learn some tips and tricks from the stylish star, we have good news: she recently stopped by Vogue to take fans through one of her favorite “dinner date” glams—and we can’t stop thinking about the chic look.

Navarrette’s date night out glam

While the video was originally posted on Tuesday, Aug. 4, we were reminded of the tutorial when Vogue reshared a humorous clip on Instagram this week. There, the caption proclaimed in part, “In the latest installment of Vogue’s #BeautySecrets, the Obsession star walks us through her day-to-night glam and reflects on her acting career thus far.”

In the Instagram snippet, the star placed a pretty white lace bandana in her long, dark hair before joking that, if her outfit were a song, it’d be “Dust Bowl” by Ethel Cain. The short clip has already been viewed over 5 million times in under 24 hours, leading many fans (including us!) back to the original video on YouTube for even more of her playful glam tips.

For #BeautySecrets, Navarrette walked fans through her entire skincare routine, showing off one of her go-to looks. Comprising clean skin, natural tones and plenty of blush, the actor also noted that she prefers a more “rubbed-in” look, which she achieved by smudging her eyeliner with her fingertips.

She then shared a tip she “highly recommends” everyone try, which she learned from her makeup artist: use a separate spoolie with your preferred tip shape for flawless mascara application instead of the one attached to the cap, as it allows you to achieve your desired look with a fresh applicator before disposing of the one-use tool. To see the full list of products Navarrette used and to watch her full Vogue tutorial on YouTube, click here.

Inde Navarrette | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Fans are obsessed with Navarrette cool girl style

We weren’t the only ones feverishly taking notes for our future date night looks while rewatching Navarrette’s Vogue video! Several fans hopped into the comments on the outlet’s recent Instagram post to share their affection for the rising star’s signature style.

“Face card and hair card on point,” one user proclaimed.

“She so naturally ethereal,” another fan added.

“That’s our Rogue & a future Oscar winner 🔥👏👏,” a commenter concluded.

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