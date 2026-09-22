Taylor Swift Is Releasing a New Single, ‘Patient Zero’ on Friday: Here’s Everything We Know

Swifties, drop whatever you’re doing because some major pop music news just dropped. Taylor Swift is releasing a brand-new single titled “Patient Zero” this Friday, Sept. 25. The 14-time Grammy Award winner made the exciting announcement on Instagram this afternoon.

While fans have been busy trying to decode Swift’s secret message in her Emmy Awards cameo for the last week, the “I Knew It, I Knew You” singer clearly has something up her sleeve.

When does Taylor Swift’s new single, “Patient Zero,” drop?

“I’ve been impatiently waiting to tell you that my brand new single ‘Patient Zero’ will be out on September 25 (!!!!!!!!!!!!) and it’s available to pre-order now on my website for 24 hours. 0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣,” Swift wrote in the caption of her Instagram post on Tuesday, Sept. 22. Alongside the major news, the newlywed shared a snapshot of herself clad in a high-necked black garment as she leaned against a wall. The singer-songwriter’s bangs were styled impeccably, and Swift gazed into the camera lens through a smoky eye paired with a muted red lip.

Fans react to “Patient Zero” announcement

Within a mere 25 minutes, the post had already racked up more than 1.7 million likes, and while Swift turned the comments off, her post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has received tons of excited replies from her loyal fanbase.

“GIRL IM SO CONFUSED IS THIS A NEW ALBUM?!” one person inquired.

“Bestie what is this single from?!?!” someone else asked.

“GIRL SEATED SAT GAGGED SHAKING EVERYTHING,” another comment read.

“SONG OF THE YEAR IS COMING,” someone else predicted.

“Taylor, you cannot just drop a title like that and expect us to remain psychologically stable 😭,” one fan joked. “September 25 cannot come soon enough!!!!!!”

“THIS GIVING FOLKLORE OMGGGGG,” someone else noted while referencing Swift’s eighth studio album.

“Omfg I can’t breathe,” one follower stated.

In addition to sharing her single news on social media, Swift also changed up her Instagram profile photo to match the announcement pic and updated her bio. It now reads “And, baby, that's sh0w business f0r y0u. ❤️‍🔥.”

How to pre-order the single

Swift currently has three collector’s edition CDs available for purchase on her website, including a “Patient Zero” CD with a double-sided cover ($3.99), “Patient Zero” (Acoustic Version) CD with a double-sided cover ($3.99) and “Patient Zero” (Piano Version) CD with a double-sided cover ($3.99). The limited-time collector’s items are available until Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 1:59 p.m. ET or until they sell out, and each CD is expected to ship on or around Tuesday, Oct. 13.

In addition to offering different versions of the song on each CD, all three feature various album art, making them a hot commodity and a must-have collectible for Swifties. We’re trying to remain chill, but ... is it Friday yet?!

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