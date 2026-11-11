Selena Gomez’s Gold Chrome Manicure Is Perfect for the Holiday Season

The holidays are just around the corner, and if you can’t wait to deck the halls and making spirits bright, you’re not alone. For those who have already put up their Christmas tree and decorated their living spaces with some seasonal sparkle, it’s time to add some shimmer to your glam, too.

When it comes to seasonal manicures, Selena Gomez always has her fingers (pun intended) on the pulse of what’s popular. While the “Lose You to Love Me” singer rocked both a dark and vampy manicure and classic dark red nails earlier this fall, it appears that the Rare Beauty founder is already embracing the holiday season—at least where her nails are concerned.

How to achieve Gomez’s holiday manicure

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Nov. 7, celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik broke down exactly how he achieved what he deemed a “Gold Chrome Holiday Glimmer Mani” on the singer-actor. Set against an on-theme backdrop of a flocked white Christmas tree adorned with colorful ornaments, Bachik showed off Gomez’s pale pink manicure, which featured coffin-shaped tips and a blue-purple chrome finish.

Never one to gatekeep, Bachik (who also works with an impressive celebrity client roster consisting of the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Heidi Klum, Ana de Armas and Anne Hathaway) listed each of the products he used on Gomez, which you can shop below in order to recreate the look at home.

Tom Bachik

After shaping the star’s nails with a Tweezerman kit and applying Apres Nail Official Maisie Neutral Coffin Gelx Tips ($29.99), Bachik used this polish from his namesake line. The color, a “pale ivory glow with sheer finish,” per the brand’s website, created a perfect neutral base for the rest of Gomez’s manicure.

Tom Bachik

While this kit comes with five chrome powders, Bachik used the “Etheral” one on Gomez, which offers a blue-purple chrome glow when applied to nails. The remaining four poweders include “Angel,” “Aurora,” “Celestial” and “Halo,” each of which brings new dimension to any manicure.

Clearly, we’re not the only ones going gaga over Gomez’s latest mani, as plenty of the celebrity nail artist’s followers jumped into the comments section of his Instagram post with praise.

“😍🔥Wow! Love them!” one user wrote, while someone else declared, “Omg the most beautiful nails I’ve ever seen!!! 😍😍😍.”

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