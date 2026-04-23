Nikki Glaser Reveals Gift Leonardo DiCaprio Sent Her After Golden Globes Joke

To say Nikki Glaser is “the host with the most” would be an understatment.

The comedian has hosted the last two Golden Globe Awards, and she’s already set to host next year’s—an announcement that came just weeks after her most recent gig. Still, while viewers at home clearly enjoy her routine, that’s not always a guarantee for the stars in attendance whom she pokes fun at.

While stopping by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week, Glaser revealed that she always “sends flowers” to those who are a “good sport” about her playful ribbing, and one of her jokes at the 2026 ceremony actually resulted in a gift from none other than Leonardo DiCaprio.

What was Nikki Glaser’s joke about Leonardo DiCaprio?

In case you missed it, Glaser poked fun at the One Battle After Another actor during her opening monologue of this year’s ceremony. She referenced his proclivity for dating younger women, saying, “The most impressive thing is that you were able to accomplish all of that before your girlfriend turned 30.”

However, instead of leaving the joke hanging, Glaser took it a step further, immediately apologizing to the actor and noting that she understood the joke was “cheap.” She then pointed out that she had little to go on for him, as his relationships are really the only things the public knows about the Academy Award-winning star. She then revealed that the “most in-depth” interview she could find about DiCaprio was with Teen Beat magazine back in 1991.

She ended the bit by asking, “Is your favorite food still ‘pasta, pasta and more pasta?’” before prompting the audience by saying, “Look it up. That’s real!” DiCaprio gave Glaser a thumbs-up, smiling broadly, seemingly both surprised and pleased by the unexpected twist.

What gift did Leonardo DiCaprio send Nikki Glaser?

While chatting with Fallon earlier this week, Glaser revealed more about how the bit came to be.

She told the late-night host that she seriously “struggled” to come up with jokes about DiCaprio, quipping, “I was like, ‘I just don’t want to make the joke about how he has young girlfriends. It’s been done so many times.’ I mean, that joke’s been going on longer than, you know, his current girlfriend’s been alive.”

From there, the comedian revealed that she tasked her team with finding anything they could about DiCaprio, which was how the “pasta, pasta and more pasta” bit was born. “And then he sent me three baskets of pasta as a thank you. He sent me pasta. So funny,” Glaser revealed to Fallon before later concluding, “And then I did a joke about Sean Penn looking like a sexy leather handbag. So, I’m waiting on a package from Hermes any day now.”

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