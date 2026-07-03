Olandria Carthen’s Message About ‘Chasing Your Dreams’ Is Exactly What You Need to Hear Today

This is our official request that Olandria Carthen begin her own podcast immediately. Please and thank you!

Here at SI Lifestyle, we're big fans of the Love Island USA Season 7 breakout star, who has built an impressive career over the last year. For starters, she’s cultivated a passionate fanbase of over 4 million followers across social media. As a result, she’s also partnered with several major industry names, including NYX, Amazon, McDonald’s, Amika and Microsoft.

Earlier this week, the model reunited with the latter for a panel discussion in Cannes, where her motivational comments were exactly what we needed to hear as we head into the second half of this year.

Carthen chats about “chasing your dreams”

On Tuesday, June 30, Carthen shared a video on Instagram documenting her time at the Microsoft Gardens Creator Sessions. There, the model showed off her signature chic style, sporting a cream-colored midi dress with a uniquely asymmetrical neckline, featuring luxe-looking lace details. She paired the piece with coordinating strappy heels, dainty jewelry and on-trend, 1990s-style narrow sunglasses. She wore her dark hair in an adorable bob, parted to the side for a vintage feel, which expertly matched her timeless glam.

At the event, the model joined a panel titled “The Power of Community,” where she opened up about, among other things, building a supportive community while simultaneously chasing your dreams. “My support system, which is growing every single day, comes from my being authentic,” the model told the audience, in part. “It comes from me being human and humanizing all parts of my story, and not just sharing the glitz and glam of my story.”

As noted above, she also passionately urged those in attendance to reach for their dreams without hesitation, stating that her own fears had previously kept her from stepping into the spotlight. “For a long time, I kept putting my dreams off because I was too scared. I was always playing it safe ... Take the leap. Do it scared. I did, and it’s continuously working out for me, and will continuously work out for you, as well.”

Carthen’s candid chat brings fans to their feet

The inspirational clip quickly caught the eye of Carthen’s many fans and famous friends on social media, several of whom stopped by to share their love in her crowded comment section.

“You’re so motivational and I love how hard you advocate for these important topics!” One fan proclaimed. “You’ve got a supporter in me for life 🙌🏽 🫶🏽.”

“You dropped so many gems 👏🏾✨,” influencer Caitlyn Kumi applauded.

“I love hearing you speak Olandria!! You speak with such clarity and wisdom 🫶🏾,” another added.

“‘Do it scared’ may just be the most inspirational thing I’ve ever heard 🥺🥺,” a user concluded.

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