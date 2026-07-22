Did Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe Break Up? Everything We Know

While Love Island USA Season 8 may have recently crowned their winning couple in fan-favorites Trinity Tatum and Bryce Alakai, it appears a different fan-favorite couple from Season 7 may have “decided to part ways” just a few weeks later.

According to an exclusive report by People, Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe have ended their relationship. Scroll on to learn everything we know.

Did Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe break up?

For those out of the loop, Carthen and Vansteenberghe were a standout pair on the seventh season of the show last year. There, they stole the hearts of fans around the world, courtesy of their sweet love story and authentic vibes, with fans online dubbing them “Nicolandria.” While they didn’t take home the Love Island USA Season 7 prize, they were still winners in the end, as they exited the show with a massive base of supporters.

Over the last year, both contestants have built impressive portfolios as models and content creators. Vansteenberghe has appeared in campaigns for major labels, including Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS, the drink brand Agua de Kefir and more. Meanwhile, Carthen has gone on to become a true tastemaker in the fashion and beauty space, attending major red carpet events, such as the 2026 Golden Globes and Paris Fashion Week, and she’s also appeared on the pages of major publications, including Vanity Fair, Vogue and InStyle.

In December 2025, the couple also appeared together on the cover of Glamour, where they opened up to the magazine about how they make their relationship work outside the villa. The two were then seen together throughout early 2026, attending the Super Bowl, Coachella and other high-profile events as a couple. Still, fans often speculated about the state of their relationship online.

In an interview published on June 18, Just Jared chatted with Carthen, asking her about the aforementioned fan speculation. The model responded by saying, in part, “... Why are you so invested in people that don’t know you? That part kind of creeps me out, because I’m never that invested in someone’s relationship, and I’m not living for the internet.”

However, on Wednesday, July 22, People reported an exclusive source had disclosed that the couple has decided to end their relationship a little over one year after they began dating. “The distance between them and their busy schedules made it challenging to maintain their connection,” the source exclusively told People. “They still remain close friends. They share a deep love and respect for each other and will always support one another whenever possible.”

At the time of this article’s publication, neither Carthen nor Vansteenberghe has commented on the matter, but we’ll be sure to update should anything change!

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