Olivia Dunne Shares Sweet Story About Paul Skenes Surprising a Little League Team

Picture this: you’re a kid, minding your own business, practicing for your next Little League game with all your friends. Then, all of a sudden, MLB Rookie of the Year and National League Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes casually rocks up to watch your practice.

Well, Olivia Dunne revealed on TikTok earlier this week that that’s precisely what happened to a team of young players after the Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher dropped in on a practice during a recent drive home.

Skenes surprises Little League team at practice

In the video—which was shared with Dunne’s 7.9 million TikTok followers on Monday, June 8—the retired gymnast-turned-content creator shared a glimpse at the story. Beginning with a shot of Dunne looking equal parts emotional and enamored, the video then cut to clips of the MLB star recording himself as he approached the Little League field. “All while pitching against the Dodgers tmr 😭 ,” Dunne joked in the caption, referring to the Pirates’ game on Tuesday, June 9, against the Los Angeles-based team.

The sweet story was also reported on by MLB’s official website, which noted that the impromptu moment took place in Wexford, Pa., as Skenes drove past Vestal Field. According to the outlet, the player “proceeded to make his way down to a park bench to watch the practice.” However, after those in attendance noticed his presence, he was quickly approached, posing for photos and signing autographs for “over two hours.”

At the time of this article’s publication, Dunne’s TikTok video had been viewed over 1.2 million times in under 24 hours. You can watch Dunne’s full video on TikTok here.

Fans react to Skenes’s sweet moment

Naturally, Dunne’s comment section was quickly flooded with fans of the couple, all equally enamoured by the player’s sweet gesture. “Stop wait im crying 🥹,” fellow content creator Sam Perseo wrote, to which Dunne replied, “Why are my eyes leaking?”

“‘Hey remember that time Paul Skenes randomly appeared and played catch with us?’ -Them at age 50,” a follower quipped.

“He gets it. Cost him what? Half hour if that?” Another user added, “And those kids will remember this for the rest of their lives.”

And it wasn’t only fans of the couple commenting. Many members of the community present for the special moment also shared photos and their gratitude with both Dunne and Skenes.

“This is my kids’ league—this meant so much to so many people tonight,” a proud parent wrote. “Can’t even tell you how many of our friends are posting pics of their kids looking like it’s Christmas morning. 🥰 What a good human.”

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