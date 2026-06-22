Olivia Rodrigo Announces Music Festival Featuring Star-Studded, All-Women Lineup

2026 is Olivia Rodrigo’s year, and honestly? We’re just happy to be experiencing it.

The pop sensation dropped her highly anticipated third album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, back on Friday, June 12, teasing fans ahead of the release with her singles “drop dead” and “the cure.” On the same day her album hit the airwaves, she also treated fans to a third single, “stupid song.” The album was immediately met with praise, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and marking the recording artist’s third consecutive No. 1 album on the charts.

Still, things keep getting more exciting for Rodrigo and her passionate fanbase! On Monday, June 22, the singer-songwriter let fans in on a secret she’d been keeping, unveiling the star-studded lineup for her first-ever music festival.

What is Olivia Rodrigo’s music festival?

The singer-songwriter shared the news across social media to kick off the week, detailing her longtime dream of launching her own music festival in the announcement’s caption on Instagram. Titled “Daisy Chain Fields,” the Grammy Award winner noted the festival would feature an “all-women lineup,” including massive names across multiple genres. She also added in the caption that “100 percent of the net proceeds” would go to charities advocating for women, including Baby2Baby, Johns Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health, Planned Parenthood and many more.

Rodrigo opened up about the festival further while chatting with Pitchfork for a cover story interview that was published alongside the announcement, exclusively telling the outlet, “All of the artists who are doing it are making no profit. I just feel like we need something really positive to do and see, and young girls need awesome role models who are supporting other women and who are engaging in something that’s really joyful and musical and community-oriented.” You can read her full interview with Pitchfork here.

Also, on the festival’s official Instagram page, they’ve provided fans with detailed guides explaining ticket pricing, which currently appear to range from $250 for basic general admission to VIP options and beyond. They also noted that presale signups would be available until presale tickets go on sale, beginning Wednesday, June 24, at 10 a.m. ET.

Fans and famous friends react to Rodrigo’s news

The comment section of Rodrigo’s announcement about the festival was quickly filled with enthusiastic fans, famous friends and even a few of her fellow Daisy Chain Fields performers, all excited to learn more about the incredible event.

“Soooo readyyyy 🌼,” Doechii penned.

“You are incredible—and so is this lineup 🥹,” the official account for MTV praised.

“Oh my gosh, this couldn’t be more perfect,” one fan proclaimed.

“Most insane line up,” another concluded. “Truly incredible 💗.”

And we absolutely agree with those sweet sentiments! Now, if you’ll excuse us, we need to sign up for presale tickets ASAP.

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