Olivia Rodrigo Says She’s ‘Open’ to Future Collab With Sabrina Carpenter in ‘Dazed’ Cover Story

The release of Olivia Rodrigo’s new album is right around the corner, and this week, she opened up about what went into making it and more as the cover star of Dazed’s Summer 2026 issue—including some musical collaborations she’d be open to doing in the future.

The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter—who first broke onto the music scene with her smash hit “driver’s license” after appearing on the Disney+ show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series—announced back in April that her highly anticipated third album would drop on Friday, June 12. Titled you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, fans have already been treated to two singles from the new work, “drop dead” and “the cure,” both accompanied by incredible music videos.

Alongside her Dazed cover story, which hit the internet with a little less than a week left to the album’s release, Rodrigo also posed for a gorgeous photo spread shot by Ryan McGinley and styled by Dogukan Nesanir. Embracing serious “cool-girl” vibes in her wardrobe and 1990s-style shades in her glam, the star quickly reminded fans that this era would be different than the previous two.

For her cover story, she sat down with Serena Smith to give the magazine a glimpse into her process, chatting about everything from her memorable 2025 Glastonbury Festival performance to her dream date. The interviewer also asked Rodrigo if there were any artists she might be interested in working with in the future, to which she responded, “I’ve been listening to a lot of PJ Harvey lately. And Fiona Apple. I think those two were just doing something so special and raw and unfiltered. I would love to meet and hang with them.”

Following up on that question, the interviewer told Rodrigo that they “often see people saying they would love for [her] to collaborate with Sabrina Carpenter,” before asking if that were something she’d consider. According to the outlet, the singer-songwriter laughed before answering, “Oh, gosh. I mean, I’m open... I’m open to all types of collaboration.”

You can read the full Dazed cover story here.

For those out of the loop, this answer is exciting fans of both recording artists (hi, it’s us—we’re the “fans of both recording artists”), as Rodrigo and Carpenter have a bit of history. Back in 2022, it was widely speculated that Rodrigo’s aforementioned debut single was actually about Carpenter, with Carpenter also appearing to respond to the rumors on several tracks of her own.

Still, since then, the two have appeared to bury the proverbial hatchet, with Rodrigo also addressing their alleged “beef” in an interview with British Vogue back in March. As noted by InStyle, Rodrigo said of Carpenter’s Grammy Award-nominated album Man’s Best Friend at the time, “I’m so happy for all of her success too. I love the album she’s put out.”

We’re going to need someone in the music industry to make this collaboration a reality immediately! Perhaps a bonus track on the upcoming album? Please and thank you!

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