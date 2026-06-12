Olivia Rodrigo’s Highly Anticipated Third Album Is Here and Fans Are Already Obsessed

Today’s the day, Livies: Olivia Rodrigo’s third album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, is officially here!

After teasing her highly anticipated third effort throughout spring, the Grammy Award winner confirmed the album’s title and release date back on Thursday, April 2, via an Instagram post. She followed up the announcement with her first single, a high-energy love song titled “drop dead.” She followed up the lead single with the heartbreaking track “the cure,” releasing theatrical music videos for both tunes alongside their rollout. And today, she treated fans to her third single, “stupid song,” and another cinematic music video.

Rodrigo celebrates new album’s release

Taking to Instagram to celebrate the release, Rodrigo shared a two-photo carousel with fans on Friday, June 12. In the cover snapshot, the singer-songwriter sported a pretty pink babydoll dress with lace detailing and a floral pattern as she stared at a tree with the title of her album carved into the bark. On the second slide, she shared a heartfelt message, reiterating her gratitude to those who worked on the album. She also described her thought process behind the work, stating that the record was “a time capsule of a relationship and all of its highs and lows.”

In the lead-up to the album’s release, Rodrigo has also been making the rounds with the press and on late-night TV. Earlier this week, she stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where she performed and chatted with the host about the story behind the album’s title, which she noted was based on a conversation between the artist and her longtime producer. She also revealed that the album’s cover, a stunning snapshot of the artist taken mid-swing, was a pain to shoot—literally, as it took them “two hours” to get the perfect photo.

And, as noted above, Rodrigo accompanied the album’s release by dropping her third single, “stupid song,” alongside another music video. The clips showed the recording artist walking around New York City before being surrounded by ballerinas. And fans had been anxiously awaiting the release of this video in particular, as Rodrigo had actually been spotted shooting the project in New York last month.

Fans react to Rodrigo’s third album

Following Rodrigo’s confirmation that the album had finally dropped, fans ran to the comment section on Instagram to share their first-listen thoughts and to thank the artist for her latest project.

“Girl... what did u do to us 😭 the album is so f------ goat,” one fan proclaimed.

“Engraved into my soul, such beautiful songs 🩷🩷🩷,” another noted. “Thank u for this album, ms. rodrigo💘💘💘✨✨✨. ”

“Best 3rd album of all time,” one user boldly declared.

“Just art 🙏🩷,” another simply concluded.

And those two words truly sum it up! So be sure to listen to Rodrigo’s latest work, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, out everywhere today, June 12.

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