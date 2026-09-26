Paige Spiranac Reveals the 7 Ways She Manages Her Anxiety on a Regular Basis

Paige Spiranac has long been candid regarding her mental health, and on Friday, Sept. 25, the golfer and content creator once again opened up to her 4 million Instagram followers regarding the subject during an “Ask Me Anything” Q&A session.

When someone asked the 33-year-old Colorado native how she deals with anxiety, Spiranac outlined a thoughtful reply. “I work very hard to manage my anxiety everyday, but here is what works for me,” the former pro golfer wrote. She then shared her list of nonnegotiables, which includes the following:

Working out daily. “Even if it’s just going for a walk, I always have to get my body moving,” Spiranac wrote.

“Even if it’s just going for a walk, I always have to get my body moving,” Spiranac wrote. Watching her diet. “I noticed that alcohol and sugar makes my anxiety significantly worse, so I try to avoid [them],” she added.

“I noticed that alcohol and sugar makes my anxiety significantly worse, so I try to avoid [them],” she added. Going to therapy. “I know this isn’t accessible to everyone, but I’m a big believer in therapy,” she noted.

“I know this isn’t accessible to everyone, but I’m a big believer in therapy,” she noted. Not using her anxiety as an excuse. “I felt bad for a number of years and sometimes I would not be my best version of myself around others and would blame it on my anxiety,” Spiranac wrote. “I feel better when I know I’m treating others well.”

“I felt bad for a number of years and sometimes I would not be my best version of myself around others and would blame it on my anxiety,” Spiranac wrote. “I feel better when I know I’m treating others well.” Unplugging occasionally. “Disconnecting from my phone [is important],” she added. “If I’m feeling anxious, the worst thing I can do is doom scroll.”

“Disconnecting from my phone [is important],” she added. “If I’m feeling anxious, the worst thing I can do is doom scroll.” Journaling. “Writing down when I feel anxious and the reason why,” has been helpful to Spiranac. “Then I’ll work through those problems.”

“Writing down when I feel anxious and the reason why,” has been helpful to Spiranac. “Then I’ll work through those problems.” Exposure therapy. “Putting myself in uncomfortable situations until they aren’t uncomfortable anymore,” has also benefitted the golfer.

In addition to caring for her mental health and developing a routine that helps keep her anxiety at bay, Spiranac has spoken out about how her therapy practice has also improved her game of golf. Earlier this year, once again in an Instagram Q&A with her followers, Spiranac shared that getting into different avenues of therapy was incredibly helpful to her—both on and off the course.

“I would say one thing that really helped me when it came to not conquering the mental side of golf, because I’m nowhere near that, but at least getting to a better spot was kind of healing something deeper,” Spiranac revealed in February. “I was only ever focused on the sports psychology side of it, but once I started talk therapy and cognitive behavior therapy and really got to the root of the problems that were emerging on the golf course, that really seemed to help me.”

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