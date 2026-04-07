Sabrina Carpenter Brings Fans Behind the Scenes of Wild ‘House Tour’ Music Video

On Monday, April 6, Sabrina Carpenter took fans on a “House Tour” they’ll never forget with her latest music video.

As has become an unofficial tradition for the Grammy Award-winner, the music video also co-starred a couple of familiar, famous faces, with actresses Maragart Qualley and Madelyn Cline appearing as her partners in crime. Qualley also co-directed the project alongside Carpenter, who opened up about the making of the music video in a new Instagram post. In the post, the singer-songwriter also took fans behind the scenes with a collection of never-before-seen photos from the set.

“Do you want the house tour?”

In the new 18-photo carousel, which was shared on social media shortly after the video’s premiere, the pop sensation gave fans a peek behind the proverbial curtain at everything that went into filming. “We shot on vista vision in the Hollywood hills very late into the night,” Carpenter penned in part of the caption after praising her costars, “This was a very ambitious hardworking crew i am incredibly grateful for 🩷 hope you love it as much as we loved making it! ”

In the cover snapshot of the carousel, the three women posed together in some seriously sultry nightwear, complete with colorful, coordinating robes. Another photo showed the three huddled together in the pool, while more gave fans a closer look at the countless sensational styles on display. From crop tops and hot pants to oversized suits and berets, all manner of 2026 trends were on display in the fashion-forward clips.

Still, our favorite shots of the bunch have to be the ones showing the star not only as a performer but also as a director, as several captured her watching playback footage and discussing the final scenes with Qualley by her side. And Carpenter wasn’t the only one getting in on the behind-the-scenes fun! Both Qualley and Cline also shared a few photos from the set on their respective Instagram accounts, giving fans a taste of their individual experiences filming, including a sword fight between the two co-directors that totally channeled Kill Bill vibes.

You can watch the “House Tour” music video on YouTube here!

What’s next for Carpenter?

Carpenter’s latest music video drop comes smack dab in the middle of an incredibly busy season for the star. For one, she’s hot off several tour stops in South America, where she headlined shows in Argentina, Chile, Brazil, Paraguay and Colombia.

And later this week, she’ll be continuing her reign with a headlining spot at this year’s Coachella on Friday, April 10, and Friday, April 17—so get ready to turn the desert into “Pretty Girl Avenue!”

More Lifestyle & Celeb: