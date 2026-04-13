‘The Voice: Battle of Champions’ Season Finale: Everything to Know

All good things must come to an end, and The Voice: Battle of Champions is no exception to that rule.

Over the last few weeks, NBC’s hit singing competition has showcased standout talent in its first-ever Battle of Champions format. This saw three championship-level coaches building top teams to compete for the honor of being the ultimate champion. And this week, a winner will finally be crowned during the epic two-night finale event.

Not sure where and/or how to watch the semifinals and finale? No worries, friends! We’ve got you covered with all the information you’ll need to catch all the action live.

When is The Voice: Battle of Champions season finale?

According to NBC, the finale will be part of a two-night event, kicking off Monday, April 13, with the semifinals airing on NBC from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. The semifinals will showcase the top nine contestants, with three singers remaining per team following last week’s brutal Knockout Rounds. By the end of the semifinals episode, we’ll be left with our final four.

Then, on Tuesday, April 14, from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET on NBC, the final four contestants will compete in the finale to determine the winner and the coach who will be the inaugural winner of the Battle of Champions format.

Who are The Voice: Battle of Champions coaches?

Sitting in the coaches’ chairs this season have been Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and John Legend. Throughout the season, there have also been multiple other celebrities appearing as mentors for the contestants, including Jennifer Hudson, Benji Madden and CeeLo Green.

When it comes to their “champion” caliber, Clarkson has an impressive four wins under her metaphorical belt out of the 10 seasons she’s appeared across. She took home the gold in her debut season as a coach for Season 14, then went back-to-back, winning Season 15. She then took the top prize on Season 17, returning again to win Season 21.

Levine is close behind Clarkson with three overall wins as a coach on the show across 17 seasons, taking home the win on the first-ever season of The Voice. He then also won Season 5 and Season 9, exiting the show in Season 16 before returning to the competition again for Season 27 and Battle of Champions.

Legend has won once across his nine seasons appearing on the program. Over the years, he has continued to build impressive teams, with his Battle of Champions team consistently doing well heading into the finale episodes.

Who are The Voice: Battle of Champions top nine?

Going into the semifinals, the teams are broken down as follows:

Team Kelly

Liv Ciara

J.W. Griffin

Mikenley Brown

Team Adam

Alexia Jayy

Jeremy Keith

Jared Shoemaker

Team John

Lucas West

Syd Millevoi

K.J. Willis

Who won the All-Star Showdown advantage?

Following the three final Knockout Round performances during last week’s episode came the show’s first-ever All-Star Showdown. There, the coaches brought back members of their previous teams, including multiple past winners, to go head-to-head.

It was revealed that whichever coach won the showdown would earn an extra finalist in the semifinal round, giving them an edge. The aforementioned Green was brought out as the judge for the showdowns, given that it would be unfair to leave it up to the coaches. Clarkson ultimately won the advantage going into tonight’s semifinals.

And that’s everything! Be sure to catch The Voice: Battle of Champions two-night season finale, and remember: we’ll be right back here to recap everything live for you.

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