Tom Holland and Zendaya Praise One Another at ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Premiere in London

In case you needed any more reason to love the ongoing Spider-Man: Brand New Day press tour, the latest stop in London saw the film’s star, Tom Holland, gushing over his costar and real-life wife, Zendaya, while on the red carpet.

The moment, which has quickly gone viral, is a sweet clip of the 30-year-old actor praising his partner for keeping him grounded when life gets chaotic.

“I think Zendaya always just brings me an unbelievable sense of calm,” Holland told reporters at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in the UK. “Even in the midst of all of this craziness and traveling the world and making these movies, and sometimes being really overwhelmed, because that’s what happens when you’re a human being, no one calms me down better than she does.”

Naturally, plenty of Tomdaya fans exhaled a collective “Aww!” over the sweet moment. When Entertainment Tonight shared the clip on Instagram, the comments section was quickly flooded with supportive remarks.

“May this kind of love wash over me with the force of a hundred tsunamis 😭🩷,” one person wrote.

“Having someone speak about you like this is everything🥹❤️,” someone else added.

“They are both so gorgeous and such green flags 🤍🤍🥰,” another user observed.

“He is completely enamored with her,” an additional fan noted.

After rumors of their nuptials began swirling this spring, Holland confirmed the A-lister wedding in an Esquire interview last month. When asked if family members were at all confused by the AI-generated wedding photos of the pair that were making the rounds on the internet, the actor stated, “No, because they were all there,” before later adding, “That’s all you’ll get on that.”

The notoriously private couple first met on the set ofSpider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, and began dating shortly thereafter. Holland and Zendaya, who got engaged in 2025, made their first red carpet appearance together in years last month in Madrid for the Spider-Man: Brand New Day photo call. Since then, the press tours for Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey have kept the couple top of mind—and at the top of our Instagram feeds.

While chatting with MTV UK at last night’s red carpet event, Zendaya also had plenty of praise to shower over her partner, as well. She referred to Holland as her “best friend.”

“Being able to do these films with him is a privilege and I love to be able to grow together and watch him,” she added. “ ... He’s the best.”

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