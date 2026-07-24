Zendaya Confirms Her ‘Spider-Man’ Press Tour Looks May Be Hiding Clues About the Film

Longtime fans of Zendaya already know that the A-list star is fond of “method dressing”—i.e., the act of matching one’s red carpet wardrobe to the theme of the film they’re promoting—but it turns out her stylish ensembles may be more than simply headline-making looks. They might also include direct clues about a film’s plot!

Zendaya | Medios y Media/Getty Images

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, the star revealed that she and stylist Law Roach do, indeed, hide hints about her films in her wardrobe. When directly asked about the phenomenon by De Estreno during a recent Spider-Man: Brand New Day press tour stop, the star playfully said in part, “Part of doing the press stuff and trying to make the clothes intentional is not just trying to pay homage but giving little trails of ideas and thoughts ... There's so much that nobody knows and nobody has seen, which I’m so excited about. You guys have seen nothing yet!"

The film’s director, Destin Daniel Cretton, also got in on the fun during the same interview, adding, “[Fans] can find all the clues in her outfits!”

Zendaya | Christopher Polk/Deadline/Getty Images

And the star’s wardrobe for the upcoming Spider-Man sequel has been especially notable for fans, as the pieces she’s worn thus far are a high-fashion mix of edgy and elegant—a distinct departure from her styling around the Marvel Cinematic Universe title in the past. Fans have already begun crafting theories around the pieces, believing they may hint at everything from potential villain appearances (Venom? Mister Negative?!) to a substantial arc for her character, MJ.

In some cases, fans have even taken to Roach’s comment section to seek out further answers, insisting that there are stylish spoilers tucked away in the tailoring of her breathtaking gowns. “Something with that outfit plus her looking through her brows is giving me PLOT TWIST vibes,” one commenter claimed on Instagram. Meanwhile, another added, “Law, you got me overly reading into these looks for clues about the movie! 😭😭😭😭.”

Zendaya | VCG/VCG via Getty Images

As noted above, this is something we’ve seen Zendaya and Roach do before. Earlier this year, while promoting A24’s The Drama, the fashionable duo tackled a wedding-themed wardrobe complete with something old, new, borrowed and blue. Still, those cheeky choices weren’t just a reference to the film’s overall concept, but a more granular hint at her character’s story.

At the time, she revealed on Good Morning America that each look was intentionally darker than the last, finishing with a striking black-and-blue Schiaparelli ball gown. “We’re leaning into the thematic changes to the movie. So it starts quite light—you know, I literally wore a wedding dress—but the looks are starting to get a bit darker as well. So we’re following kind of the plot of the film.”

More Lifestyle & Celeb