Zendaya’s Makeup Artist Breaks Down the Star’s Smokey Eye Formula for ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Premiere in L.A.

Everyone, continue to give a round of applause to Zendaya and her glam team. The actor has continued to deliver showstopping looks on the Spider-Man: Brand New Day press tour, from the film’s premiere in Shanghai to the latest stop in Los Angeles. And at the latter, the Hollywood star delivered one of our favorite glam looks of hers to date.

Styled by Law Roach for the film’s debut at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre on Monday, July 27, Zendaya wore a stunning black sculptural gown by Ashi Studio for the occasion. The Euphoria star’s dress, from the designer’s Fall/Winter 2026 Couture Collection, was paired with dramatic glam to match. While hairstylist Ursula Stephen styled Zendaya’s hair with bangs slicked across her forehead, makeup artist Ernesto Casillas amped up the drama with a gorgeous smokey eye.

Luckily for fans, Casillas broke down the entire look on his Instagram feed so you can recreate it at home. “Smoldering eyes on Zendaya for the Los Angeles premiere of Spider-Man,” he wrote in his July 28 caption, where he listed each of the Prada Beauty items he used on the star.

“INCREDIBLE 😍🔥😍🔥😍,” one fan praised of the look in the comments section, while another follower noted, “Love a lite brow with a strong eye😍❤️🖤.”

Below, shop the Prada Beauty eye makeup essentials the celebrity makeup artist cited in order to get the look.

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Sephora

While the chartreuse yellow may look intimidating, the smokey purple and deep terracotta hues in these eyeadow palettes are simply *chef’s kiss.* In Casillas’s Instagram carousel, it appears that he lined Zendaya’s lower lash line with a bit of sparkle to really make her eyes pop.

Sephora

Casillas blended both a black and brown eyeliner pencil along Zendaya’s upper and lower lash lines in order to up the drama.

Sephora

The celebrity makeup artist also coated the star’s lashes in a black mascara that many happy customers praise for its ability to lengthen lashes while still feeling lightweight and looking natural.

For more of Zendaya’s recent red carpet looks, recreate her sun-kissed glam from the Odyssey red carpet here.

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