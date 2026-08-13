‘The Traitors: New Blood’: What We Know About the Upcoming Season So Far

Earlier this week, NBC unveiled the full cast of the forthcoming Traitors: New Blood, which puts a twist on the typical Traitors formula: this time around, the cast features no celebrities.

As fans of the competition series already know, the show typically includes a dynamic cast of reality TV stars and viral celebrities; however, NBC revealed that the new season would indeed live up to its subtitle and welcome “new blood.” With this in mind, scroll on to learn what we know about the upcoming season so far!

The Traitors are out for new blood.



The Traitors: New Blood arrives September 17 on NBC and next day on Peacock. #TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/bU23k2oOsu — The Traitors US (@TheTraitorsUS) June 18, 2026

Meet the cast of The Traitors: New Blood

On Wednesday, Aug. 12, Entertainment Weekly exclusively unveiled the 22-person cast of The Traitors: New Blood, all of whom will enter the competition as newbies to reality TV. As reported by the outlet, this list includes a diverse selection of “civilian” contestants, ranging in age from their late 20s to their mid-60s with careers in everything from astrophysics to teaching to content creation. And per NBC, “more than 80,000 people” applied to be on this season of the hit series, making the competition fiercer than ever. To learn more about the cast members and read Entertainment Weekly’s full exclusive interview, click here.

Still—while the incoming cast may be different from what longtime fans are used to—there are several factors they can always count on, including the return of Alan Cumming as the host. Plus, the rules of the game will remain the same, adding a fun edge by seeing how regular, everyday people will compete in such a high-stakes environment. And hey! While we’re discussing “the rules”...

Let the treachery begin ⚔️



The Traitors: New Blood premieres September 17 at 8/7c | NBC and next day on Peacock. #TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/bvHKBjf0GX — The Traitors US (@TheTraitorsUS) August 12, 2026

What are the official rules for The Traitors: New Blood?

As noted above, the rules for the game will remain largely the same as they have in past seasons. For those new to the program looking to hop in for The Traitors: New Blood, first of all: welcome! And second, allow us to catch you up on how everything will work.

In its most basic explanation, the reality TV show is basically a big murder mystery party—or, you know, a round of that Among Us video game, if that’s still relevant to anyone but me, the human being writing this article (hi, I’m the crypt keeper). Anyway, the 22 contestants will begin by entering a lavish Scottish castle for the chance to compete for a $250,000 prize.

Upon their arrival, they’ll be separated into two groups by the host, who will also select the “traitors.” The remaining contestants are then known as “the faithful.” It’s the job of the traitors to pit the faithful against each other while proverbially picking them off one by one, all the while trying to keep their traitor status a secret. If only traitors are left standing in the finale, they split the cash among themselves, and vice versa for the faithful; however, if even one traitor is left among the faithful at the end, the traitor takes the entire pot alone.

Congratulations to #TheTraitorsUS for winning the #Emmys Award for Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming! pic.twitter.com/op5xbSDWTy — The Traitors US (@TheTraitorsUS) August 12, 2026

When does The Traitors: New Blood premiere?

The Traitors: New Blood is set to drop on Thursday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC with a special two-episode premiere. The following episodes will air each Thursday, returning to the usual one-episode-per-week format. To learn even more about The Traitors: New Blood on NBC’s official website, click here.

More Lifestyle & Celeb