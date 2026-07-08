Travis Kelce Reflects on Proposal to Taylor Swift in ‘New Heights’ Season Finale Episode

While the glitter on the floor after the party has merely settled following the most anticipated wedding of 2026 (the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce union, of course), fans are now getting some extra insider info regarding the proposal from the groom himself.

On the Season 4 finale of New Heights, which premiered earlier today, Wednesday, July 8, Kelce shared his favorite moment from the season, which unsurprisingly, was when his now wife appeared on the podcast. “The Taylor Swift Episode” was released on Aug. 13, 2025, and as of press time, has 25 million views on YouTube alone.

“Ending this season with Tom Brady, pretty epic,” Kelce stated. “Starting it with Taylor, pretty epic. And like during that recording, the entire time I’m planning, like, I’m going to ask this woman to marry me after this.”

With this admission, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end officially confirmed what fans have long speculated: That the proposal occurred just after the 14-time Grammy Award winner recorded the Season 4 premiere episode of New Heights.

“Obviously the beginning [of this season] with Taylor is one I’ll remember forever,” Kelce stated.

“It’s by far our most viewed episode of all time,” Travis’s brother and New Heights cohost, retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, added.

While fans may notice Travis is not wearing a wedding band in the latest New Heights episode, the show was filmed prior to Kelce and Swift’s epic wedding on Friday, July 3 at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. For everything we know about the star-studded nuptials thus far, click here.

Following the podcast’s intro, in which each Kelce brother shared his favorite moments from the season, they were joined by seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady for the episode, which you can watch in full here.

While several fans chimed in to the comments section of the YouTube video to share their excitement over Brady finally appearing on the podcast, others remarked upon the milestone 200th episode of New Heights to come in the forthcoming Season 5. Several Swifties also chimed in to wish Travis and Taylor well following their epic wedding.

“Congrats Taylor & Travis! We wish you a lifetime of love and happiness!” one person wrote.

“Congratulations, Taylor & Travis!! Sourdough and true love forever!” someone else quipped.

“Great season of New Heights and ending with Brady,” another fan chimed. “Congratulations to T N T! Wishing you nothing but forever love!”

Stay tuned for New Heights to return during the 2026 NFL regular season!

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