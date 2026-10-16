‘DWTS’ Pro Witney Carson Reveals Sweet Gift From Guillermo Rodriguez After Elimination

On Tuesday, Oct. 13, Dancing With the Stars said goodbye to comedian Guillermo Rodriguez and his pro dance partner Witney Carson.

Over the last five weeks, the dancing duo became a fan-favorite pairing thanks to their sweet friendship and playful routines. This week, the stars tackled a "Super Bowl Night" theme, with the pros choreographing dances set to music by previous Super Bowl Halftime Show artists. Rodriguez and Carson performed a fun salsa to Bad Bunny’s “Tití Me Preguntó,” and Carson—who is expecting her third child—dressed as Rihanna for the routine, referencing the recording artist's 2023 halftime performance. While the judges praised the routine, they scored a total of 22 out of 40 and were ultimately eliminated.

Still, the two quickly reunited the following evening on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to celebrate the comedian's time on the show, and while backstage, Carson shared a photo of the fashion-forward gift Rodriguez and his family had sent her on social media.

As People reported, Carson took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, Oct. 14, to share a classic mirror selfie from her dressing room. “Gift from Guillermo and fam why is he the sweetest!” the pro wrote over the snapshot, which showed off the pretty present: a light blue quilted Dior bag. Of course, fans of the dynamic dancing duo loved the sweet surprise, taking to the comments on People’s Instagram post to applaud their friendship.

“[Guillermo] understands what women want!” One commenter quipped, “Dior bag > Mirror Ball any day.”

“This is so kind. ❤️,” another fan simply concurred.

“Omg! The cutest 😭,” one user declared. “I’m gonna miss them.”

As noted above, Carson stopped by Kimmel’s show after the elimination, where the host referred to the pair’s goodbye as “the most shocking and unjust elimination in the history of Dancing With the Stars.” Kimmel also shared a humorous montage of fan reactions to his elimination, further depicting just how beloved the contestant was.

Still, the host also checked in with the comedian, who confirmed he’s doing “all right” following the episode and is happy to be back in his usual spot on the late-night show. After another montage—this time a heartfelt reel of his highlights—Kimmel brought out Carson to thank her for her hard work on the season, and the two danced one last time “for the people” as the live audience cheered them on. To watch the full segment, click here.

The next episode of DWTS airs live on ABC this Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 8 p.m. ET. The remaining stars will take on the always emotional “Dedication Night” theme, and we’ll be back here to recap everything for you!

More Lifestyle & Celeb