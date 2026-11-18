The fashion it girls have spoken, and (faux) fur coats are in for winter. While stylish stars like Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa are proving that a fur coat is an impactful way to amp up a basic pair of denim, Olivia Dunne and Jennifer Lopez have both recently showcased how a fur coat is the outfit.

Should you be seeking some stylish winter outerwear inspo, look no further than the following celebrities, who have flaunted their fashionable ensembles everywhere from Colorado to New York City within the last several days.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber | XNY/Star Max/Getty Images

Spotted out and about in New York City on the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 18, Bieber wore a cropped black, brown and gray fur coat with three-quarter length sleeves. She paired the statement outerwear with low-rise denim, while the Rhode founder opted for black strappy heels on her feet. A bright blue manicure provided a pop of color, while Bieber also wore a pair of sunglasses and styled her hair in a classic slicked-back bun.

Bella Hadid

Out for the evening in Aspen on Monday, Nov. 16, Hadid wore a fur coat that incorporated various shades of brown. She layered the eye-catching outerwear over a navy blue zip-up and wore dark jeans on her lower half. Once again demonstrating how a chic fur coat can elevate any look, the model also wore sunnies and carried a dark brown leather Coach bag on one shoulder.

Olivia Dunne

Olivia Dunne | TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

Dunne attended Alix Earle’s Bumble event at The Twenty Two New York on Tuesday, Nov. 17, where the Baywatch star and former LSU gymnast proved that a fur coat can, in fact, be the full outfit. The content creator’s white and brown spotted jacket was further elevated with a designer Gucci bag, while Dunne also wore black slingback pointed-toe pumps.

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Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez | Aeon/Getty Images

Spotted outside of The Drew Barrymore Show studios in New York City on Tuesday, Nov. 17, Lopez has perhaps been leading the fur coat charge recently. Her Blonde Belted Coat ($1,050) by Auter was a total showstopper. The singer-actor also donned a black hooded fur coat ($2,950) by the brand the same day while in the city, which she paired with purple tights and pointed-toe pumps for a contrasting pop of color.

For each occasion, Lopez accessorized with DEZI sunglasses. She reached for the brand’s Afters ($66.50) and Pusha ($68.60) frames with each respective outfit.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa | Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images

Pictured above at The BRIT Awards 2026 in February of this year, Lipa’s recent Instagram carousel of “a mixed bag of all sorts” featured the singer clad in a gorgeous brown fur coat. Just like Bieber, the “Levitating” singer wore her statement outerwear with denim and a slicked-back bun.

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