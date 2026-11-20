Greetings from Panem (and by “Panem”, we mean our work desks)! This week, fantasy fans rejoiced as the highly anticipated prequel, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, hit theaters on Friday, Nov. 20.

Over the last few weeks, the film’s stars have been making the rounds on their press tour. This has resulted in many headline-making moments as the original cast reunited with the newcomers, and of course, plenty of fantastic red carpet fashion, with one star standing out: Mckenna Grace. The actor plays twin sisters in the film—Maysilee and Merrilee Donner—and while fans will need to catch the flick to learn her fate, one thing is certain: she’s our victor when it comes to press tour style!

With this in mind, we’ve volunteered as tribute to rank Grace’s stunning Hunger Games-inspired looks. May the odds be ever in these designers’ favor (and also ours, because we’re already running out of Hunger Games jokes).

5. Catching Fire cool

Mckenna Grace | Vivien Killilea/Getty Images/Lionsgate

As this list will quickly reveal, Grace and her stylist Molly Dickson embraced “method dressing” for the press tour, drawing inspiration from Jennifer Lawrence’s fashion in the original trilogy. In Los Angeles, Grace paid tribute to Katniss Everdeen’s victory gown from Catching Fire, wearing a striking custom Elisabetta Franchi recreation.

4. Fabulous, floral, fierce

Mckenna Grace | Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty Images

During a UK fan screening in October, Grace strayed from the original inspiration to channel Sunrise on the Reaping’s aesthetic—specifically the arena, which had a decidedly more floral vibe than the other films. Her gorgeous beaded gown by Almée Couture (from the Spring 2027 collection) was a showstopper in every sense and a welcome addition to the Hunger Games style pantheon.

3. “The girl on fire”

Mckenna Grace | Gerald Matzka/Getty Images

A potentially controversial placement, we know! There’s no denying the look is iconic and took Katniss Everdeen’s “girl on fire” nickname to new heights, just as Lawrence had in the first film. Grace wore the flame-inspired gown—a custom Cong Tri—in Germany, putting a modern twist on the original, and we definitely think Cinna would approve.

2. Wedding belle bliss

Mckenna Grace | Victor Boyko/Getty Images/Lionsgate

Candidly, we were torn about where to place numbers two and three on this list, as they're both so nostalgic. Still, there’s something special about seeing a bridal look this breathtaking during a press tour—the star wore it to the “Elegance Is Authority: The Story, Style and Power of Panem” event in Paris—and Grace’s hair and makeup were the metaphorical cherries on top.

1. Mockingjay majestic

Mckenna Grace | John Nacion/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Of course, this look had to be our number one! As longtime fans know, the Mockingjay-inspired gown is one of the character’s most recognizable, so it makes sense that Grace and her team saved it for the New York City premiere, where the star made headlines earlier this week. Of the custom Pamella Roland gown and incredible wings, stylist Dickson told Marie Claire, “We started the tour with the first look being Katniss’s wedding dress, then the fire dress mid-tour, so it was only fitting we ended with her iconic Mockingjay dress.”

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