Addison Rae’s Coachella 2026 Performance Outfits: Every Look From Her Set

Addison Rae lit up the stage during the first weekend of Coachella 2026, and we’re totally obsessed with her style.

From her sultry sound to her sensational wardrobe, fans were in love with her standout performance, which saw the Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter returning to the festival just one year after she made a quick cameo onstage with Arca back in 2025. There, she teased the release date of her debut album, Addison, which came out later that summer, making for a full-circle moment when she played the Main Stage for the first time this year.

Playing the Saturday, April 11, slot at the three-day festival, Rolling Stone noted that Rae took to the stage ahead of headliner Justin Bieber’s set. And while her setup may have been upgraded a bit for the special show, her overall onstage style remained the same.

With that in mind, take a look back at all of Rae’s performance looks from her first-ever Coachella set!

A gorgeous gray gown

Addison Rae | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

Rae kicked off her performance with a rendition of her hit song “Diet Pepsi,” appearing before the audience in a dress that took the concept of “balletcore” to a whole new level.

The bodice was crafted in a cool corset style, hugging her figure for a classic hourglass fit before flaring out into a voluminous tulle tutu. From the front, the dress showed off plenty of leg, as well as her black knee-high boots. And the dress only got more gasp-worthy as Rae rotated to reveal a long, dramatic train cascading from the back of the skirt.

The piece appeared off-white in the sunlight with accents of gray and black throughout. There were also some fun and flirty cherry-red tassels attached to the bust, adding a layer of texture and edge. She also accessorized with different items throughout her set, sporting a boa made of dollar bills at one point, which gave the entire ensemble a showgirl-friendly flair.

Addison Rae | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

Radiant in red

Addison Rae | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

As the set progressed, Rae eventually traded in her gray gown for a two-piece look that had fans saying “Oops, I Did It Again...”

Matching the cherry-red accent on her fluffy tulle gown, her luxe latex look was full-on Britney Spears-style sultry, comprising a molded bra top and matching low-rise bottoms complete with suspenders. She kept the playful drama going with some glittering armbands, the attached fringe flowing carefree in the desert breeze as she tore up the stage with her signature dance moves.

Similarly to her gown, she also accessorized the look more as the night progressed, adding a bubblegum pink coat at one point. The black and white striped lining combined with the overall color palette brought us right back to the early 2000s, with Rae further channeling the iconic pop stars who came before her.

Addison Rae | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

Fans are obsessed with Rae’s style

As you can imagine, fans of the pop sensation were beyond excited to see their fashion-forward fave playing such a large stage. To show their support, many took to the comment section on Coachella’s Instagram post about the set to praise her star-making performance.

“QUEEN ADDISON!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️,” makeup artist Lilly Keys wrote.

“Princess of pop,” the official account for Benefit Cosmetics added.

“SHE CAME SHE SAW SHE CONQUERED 🖤,” one fan declared.

“GODDISON,” another commenter quipped.

Rae will return for Coachella’s second weekend on Saturday, April 18, and needless to say, we can’t wait to see what she wears onstage next!

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