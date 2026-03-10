Alix Earle’s Las Vegas Night Out Look Is Sleek, Stylish and Ready to Replicate

You know what they say: “Whatever happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas... unless it’s related to an Alix Earle fashion moment, then we’re going to need to see photos of it immediately.”

Okay, maybe that’s not the exact way the phrase goes, but we stand by it—and the content creator proved precisely why we do earlier this week when she took to Instagram to share a closer look at her recent night out in Nevada.

Las Vegas luxury style

With the caption simply reading, “Gambling attire,” Earle rocked a sleek silk midi dress in a stormy silver shade. The piece featured a scoop-style neckline with gold hardware on the thin straps, the hem stopping just below her knee. As shown on slide three, the dress also featured a daring, dipped low-back, accented with even more gold detailing.

She matched the gold hardware on the garment with a coordinating chain belt to cinch her waist for an hourglass silhouette, adding further bling with some dainty jewelry and strappy heels. The content creator’s long blonde tresses were left down for the chic night out look, parted slightly to the side with plenty of bouncy curls for added volume. Her makeup was a signature Earle glam, with matte skin, sultry eyes and a subtle pop of pink on her lips.

Overall, the luxe look was the precise type of ensemble one might wear for a carefree evening spent at The Sphere, dancing with friends, which was exactly what Earle did while spending time in the tourist destination.

Replicate Earle’s look

And if you loved Earle’s laid back, luxe look, we have good news! She shared where fans can find similar pieces to replicate the style for their next night out.

Never one to gatekeep fashion, the content creator shared a link to her Amazon Storefront on her Instagram story on Tuesday, March 10. There, she broke down the outfit, providing links to similar items for anyone interested in twinning with her Las Vegas look.

Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.

Silk Nightgown ($82.99, currently on sale for $70.54)

THXSILK Silk Nightgown | Amazon/THXSILK

As a potential base piece option, Earle included this “100% Mulberry Silk Nightgown.” Originally $82.99, the easy-to-style closet staple option is on sale at the time of this article’s publication for $70.54. While Earle linked to the “Foggy Blue” colorway, the dress is available in 11 color options with sizes ranging from XS to XXL.

Gold Metal Waist Chain ($16.99)

Gold Metal Waist Chain for Women | Amazon/Waist Wow

And to achieve that cinched waist look, Earle provided a link to the “ Adjustable Body Chain with Link Belts” in the H-gold Tone-chain colorway. Available in sizes based on your waist measurement in inches, the belt is “made of alloy material, with bright color, sturdy and durable, and not easy to fade,” per its description.

Elisabet Tang Women’s Stilettos Heeled Sandals | Amazon/Elisabet Tang

Finally, you’ll need a stellar square-toed heel to complete Earle’s look, with the “Elisabet Tang Women’s Stilettos Heeled Sandals” being her provided Amazon option. The heel measures 3.94 inches, providing plenty of extra height for a sleek, striking style moment.

More Lifestyle & Celeb: