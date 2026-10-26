Ahead of Game 5, We’re Looking Back at Angel Reese’s Best Tunnel Looks of the 2026 WNBA Finals

The 2026 WNBA Finals series is currently tied 2-2 between the Atlanta Dream and the Golden State Valkyries, with Game 5 tipping off tonight at 8 p.m. ET. While the Valkyries took the first win on Saturday, Oct. 17, the Dream responded by coming out victorious in back-to-back games on both Monday, Oct. 19, and Wednesday, Oct. 21. When the teams last met on Saturday, Oct. 24, the Valkyries dominated and ultimately tied up the series.

And while the action on the court is the most important aspect of these teams facing off, we’re of course keeping an eye on the pregame tunnel fashion. Ahead of Game 5 tonight, we’re taking a look back at each of Angel Reese’s tunnel looks throughout the 2026 WNBA Finals, as the Dream forward always brings her best—both on and off the court.

Oct. 17: Elevated athleisure

Angel Reese | Adam Hagy/Getty Images

Even when she keeps things simplistic with a matching tracksuit, Reese is known to elevate her ensemble with designer accessories: In this case, a black quilted Chanel bag. Her matching zip-up and pants featured cute and trendy animal print stripes up the side of each.

Oct. 19: Ladylike basics

Angel Reese | Brianna Ali/Getty Images

Clad in a black asymmetrical gown ahead of game time last Monday, Reese accessorized with a pair of white shoes and a purse, both of which featured metallic accents. She rounded out the look with a silver necklace and coordinated earrings.

After the Dream lost the team’s prior matchup against the Valkyries, Reese didn’t mess around in Game 2 of the series. She scored 30 points and clocked 16 rebounds, helping her team defeat Golden State by a final score of 79-65.

Oct. 21: Designer threads

Angel Reese | Adam Hagy/Getty Images

Clearly a Chanel fan, the LSU graduate donned a head-turning look prior to taking on the Valkyries last week. Her outfit of choice on Wednesday consisted of a black Chanel crop top worn with a bolero sweater. Reese donned a gold belt and black crocodile textured skirt on her lower half, which featured a cut-out detail at the hemline perfect for showing off her black peep-toe pumps.

Reese’s fierce pregame energy translated to the court, as she secured 21 points and 12 rebounds, helping the Dream earn their second win in a row against the Valkyries.

Oct. 24: A preppy pattern

Angel Reese | Adam Hagy/Getty Images

Most recently, Reese rocked her tunnel walk in a coordinated set, which was made up of a pink, black and white knit button-up jacket and matching mini skirt. Once again, the professional athlete carried a Chanel bag in one hand, and this time around, she opted for a pair of dark red platform heels with metallic gold accents on her feet.

Stay tuned for Game 5 tonight! Fans can tune in to the action live from Chase Center on USA Network, CNBC and Peacock starting at 8 p.m.

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