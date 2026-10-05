Angel Reese, Breanna Stewart and More Athletes in the Best WNBA Tunnel Looks of the Weekend

The First Round of the 2026 WNBA finals is officially in the books, with four teams remaining in the competition. The Atlanta Dream, New York Liberty, Golden State Valkyries and Las Vegas Aces are the squads competing in the semifinals round, which tipped off yesterday, Sunday, Oct. 4.

While the Dream beat the Liberty by a final score of 92-82 and the Valkyries came out on top ahead of the Aces 71-60 over the weekend, the best-of-five series will continue this Wednesday, Oct. 7. It’s an exciting time of year to be a women’s basketball fan, and it’s particularly thrilling if you’re both a sports and fashion lover. Take a look at just a few of our favorite tunnel fashion moments to come out of this weekend’s matchups and you’ll understand why.

Angel Reese

Prior to besting the Liberty, Reese arrived at State Farm Arena in a monochromatic black outfit. In addition to a long-sleeved mini dress with a plunging neckline, the Dream forward rocked a pair of boots and punched up her accessories in the form of a brightly colored red, yellow and black Chanel bag by Matthieu Blazy.

Breanna Stewart

Joe Boatman/Getty Images

Opting for a monochromatic look of her own, Stewart stepped into the Atlanta arena before game time in shades of brown and tan. She paired a chocolate top and leather jacket with similarly hued shoes and an oversized bag, while the Liberty forward sported a fierce expression (and brown-tinted sunnies) prior to tip-off.

Gabby Williams

Gabby Williams | Noah Graham/Getty Images

The Golden State forward brought a casual and cool energy to her tunnel outfit on Sunday at Chase Center, sporting an edgy patterned top with jeans. Williams carried a clutch under one arm and rounded out her ensemble with a pair of sneakers.

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Jackie Young

Young, a guard on the Aces, embodied streetwear energy in a navy Ksubi Polo Jersey ($110) worn with a tuck to show off her chiseled abs. The athlete, who also competes for Unrivaled’s Laces Basketball Club, wore the top with distressed bottoms and athletic shoes.

Jordin Canada

In a sweet show of support for her teammate, Canada wore a bright pink Angel Reese Barbie jersey, adorned with the athlete’s number. The jersey, which is part of the Angel x Barbie collab, is available for purchase for $120 here.

As previously mentioned, semifinal games will continue on Wednesday, with the Aces facing off against the Valkyries (with the latter team leading 1-0 in the series), while the Liberty and Dream will also have a rematch (the Dream is currently leading the series with one win) midweek. Stay tuned!

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