Angel Reese and More Athlete Tunnel Looks We’re Loving During the WNBA Finals

The 2026 WNBA Finals series is currently tied with the Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries each having one win under their belts. Yesterday, Monday, Oct. 19, the Dream secured a 79-65 win over the Valkyries, which followed an incredibly close 68-64 victory on Golden State’s behalf over the weekend. Next up, the teams will face off again once more tomorrow, Wednesday, Oct. 21, in Game 3 of the series, which will take place at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

While we’re certainly paying close attention to the action out on the court, we’d be lying if we didn’t say we thoroughly enjoy the pregame looks these fashionable athletes display in the tunnels ahead of tipoff. Below, check out just a few of the standout looks that caught our eyes ahead of game time.

Angel Reese

Angel Reese | Brianna Ali/Getty Images

Upon arriving at Chase Center in San Francisco ahead of Game 2 last night, Reese stopped for photos, which captured the Dream forward’s personal sense of style to a T. She wore a high-neck black dress with a ruffled, asymmetrical hemline and paired the garment with white accessories, including a white purse and loafers. She tied everything together seamlessly with silver earrings and a necklace.

Brionna Jones

Brionna Jones | Adam Hagy/Getty Images

Like her teammate, Jones also incorporated silver into her ensemble. The Dream forward opted for an animal print long-sleeved mock-neck top with a pair of wide-legged, loose denim. Her pointed-toe silver boots were incredibly eyecatching, and the Maryland Terrapins graduate held a small square handbag prior to game time.

Kaila Charles

The Valkyries guard-forward brought some beautiful color and texture to her pregame look in the form of a vibrant crop top. She wore belted chocolate brown trousers on her lower half, and the professional athlete accessorized with strappy red shoes and plenty of gold accessories.

Tiffany Hayes

TIffany Hayes | Noah Graham/Getty Images

Hayes, a guard on the Valkyries, used her tunnel fashion moment to make a statement. Her black-and-white T-shirt ahead of game time read “Women play sports all month long” across the chest, a co-branded garment in collaboration with Cora that brought period equity to the pregame tunnels. She wore the casual tee with a pair of black-and-gray athletic pants and crisp white sneakers.

How do I tune in to the next WNBA Finals game?

Tune in tomorrow night at 8 p.m. on Peacock to watch the Dream and the Valkyries face off once again. While the series is currently tied 1-1, the best-of-seven series means that the first team to secure four victories will take home the 2026 WNBA Championship trophy.

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