Dove Cameron’s Makeup Artist Reveals How They Achieved Her Wedding-Ready Skin

Over the weekend, Dove Cameron and Damiano David tied the knot in Italy.

The happy couple kicked off their celebration in style, exchanging “I dos” in Montalcino, Tuscany, on Thursday, Sept. 24, with a small civil ceremony while surrounded by family and friends. For the nuptials, the newlyweds styled coordinating designer suits. The groom wore a classic cream-colored ensemble by Giuliva Heritage, and the bride embraced her rock n’ roll side in a unique custom suit look by Giorgio Armani.

Then, the lovebirds kept the party going with a second, larger celebration on Saturday, Sept. 26, where the bride traded her suit for an ethereal, custom Valentino gown, per Cosmopolitan. The dress was absolutely breathtaking, but we were equally in awe of Cameron’s dewy skin and shimmering bridal glam—and, luckily for us, her makeup artist, Kale Teter, just shared how they achieved her wedding-ready glow.

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On Tuesday, Sept. 29, Teter broke down all of the products used for Cameron’s “glowy, softly blurred” bridal base on his Instagram account. Sharing a couple of snapshots of the blushing bride’s final look, the makeup artist revealed that every product came from the skincare brand Curology.

For the four-step routine, they started with a layer of the Gel Moisturizer ($16). Teter then added the Daytime RX ($29.95) before the second moisturizing step, giving the Disney Channel star some much-needed sun protection with the Daily Moisturizing Lotion Broad Spectrum SPF 30 ($18). Finally, they finished with the Sparkling Sugar Plum Lip Treatment ($12) for the ultimate soft pout.

“So honored to be part of Dove’s wedding skin prep 🤍✨,” the official Curology Instagram account wrote in the comments. “That glow was truly beautiful.”

Over the years, Cameron has been open about her skin struggles, previously sharing her evolving daily routines with Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar.

In 2020, she also opened up about having “aggressively dry skin” while chatting with Marie Claire. During the conversation, she broke down her full routine for the magazine, noting that her dry skin problems had caused her to learn more about skincare at just 10 years old.

Alongside a list of masks, moisturizers and serums, Cameron reiterated another important factor in skin health: hydration. She candidly told the outlet, in part, at the time, “I don’t know anything that fights acne or dry skin better than drinking a s--- ton of water.”

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