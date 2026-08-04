Dua Lipa ‘Pulled an All-Nighter’ to Attend ‘One Night Only’ Premiere With Callum Turner

Fans learned this week that an all-nighter won’t stop Dua Lipa from supporting her husband, Callum Turner—even if he’s across the proverbial pond!

On Monday, Aug. 3, the pop sensation joined the actor on the red carpet for the New York City premiere of his forthcoming romantic comedy, One Night Only. Following the event, Lipa gave fans a behind-the-scenes peek at her star-studded evening out. In the caption, she revealed that she “Pulled an all-nighter to make it back for One Night Only,” with Page Six reporting that the star had traveled from the Sunny Hill Festival in Kosovo to attend the stateside event.

Per People, Turner opted for a classic Louis Vuitton suit in a stunning navy shade on the red carpet, complete with stylish brown buttons to match his chic cocoa tie. Meanwhile, Lipa sported a sleek black gown with a high neckline, sheer paneling and a few fun fringed details on the hips, stitched in a flattering V-shape to craft a classic hourglass silhouette. The outlet also noted that Lipa’s look was a custom Ferragamo, styled by Lorenzo Posocco.

The Grammy Award-winning recording artist accessorized the look further with a trendy mixed-metal moment, pairing plenty of gold jewelry, including chunky bangle bracelets, with sparkling silver earrings. She wore her long, dark tresses slicked back in a tight ponytail, further showcasing her glowy, peachy, summer-friendly glam.

Fans are loving Lipa and Turner’s red carpet moment

Given Lipa’s lovely look at the New York City premiere, many of her 88.5 million Instagram followers were happy to hop in the comment section on her post to applaud her latest fashion moment, as well as to commend her commitment to supporting her husband.

“bye i wish i looked this good after pulling an all nighter 😭,” a commenter quipped.

“so this is how you look with no sleep?? 🔥” One user joked, adding, “i may as well try because 8 hrs of sleep doesn’t work for me tbh”

“I love how yall support each other 🥹,” another follower proclaimed.

Lipa and Turner were wed earlier this year in London before heading to Italy to celebrate with another stylish celebration. And while the two have been spotted together on the red carpet before, this premiere proved to be extra special, as it marked their first red carpet walk as husband and wife, per Vogue.

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