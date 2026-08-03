Cameron Brink Brings Ladylike Edge to Pregame Tunnel ’Fit in White Workwear

Cameron Brink may have been out for eight consecutive weeks following her ankle injury, but the Los Angeles Sparks forward is back and better than ever. And ahead of her team’s game against the Portland Fire on Sunday, Aug. 2, the 24-year-old professional athlete brought her best sense of style to bear.

For her tunnel walk through Oregon’s Moda Center yesterday, Brink wore a ladylike workwear ensemble consisting of a white jacket with red piping and some major cut-outs. She paired the statement-making top with matching white trousers and a pair of pointed-toe pumps in the same hue. Brink was photographed as she walked through the tunnel ahead of game time, looking fierce as ever.

While Brink has yet to post her incredible ’fit to her personal Instagram page, the Sparks have blessed their many followers with both photo and video footage of the 2024 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year in yesterday’s outfit.

“Looking beautiful, Cameron ❤️❤️❤️,” one of the team’s followers cheered.

“Absolutely BEAUTIFUL, @cameronbrink22,” another fan applauded.

Out on the court, Brink helped the Sparks secure a 106-101 victory over the Fire on the latter’s home turf. Meanwhile, the former Stanford University Cardinal scored 7 points and made 5 rebounds and 2 assists on the night.

While Brink had to sit out part of the season following the sprained ankle she sustained during a game against the Golden State Valkyries on June 15, the athlete was back on the court exactly one month later. She returned to the action on July 15, securing 10 points for her team against the Minnesota Lynx (a game the Sparks ultimately lost by a final score of 96-87).

Meanwhile, Brink’s ensemble isn’t the only reason the Sparks are getting a lot of press lately. On Sunday, teammate Kelsey Plum was traded from the Sparks to the Phoenix Mercury, drawing in plenty of mixed feedback from fans of the No. 1 2017 WNBA draft pick. While Plum was selected to the San Antonio Stars, she stayed with the team when it was renamed and relocated to Las Vegas the following year. The guard played with the Aces (and helped secure two back-to-back WNBA Championships with the team, in 2022 and 2023) before being traded to the Sparks in early 2025.

Next up, the Sparks will take on the Chicago Sky on Wednesday, Aug. 5. The game will be broadcast from Wintrust Arena at 9 p.m. ET on USA Network.

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