Dua Lipa Channels Seriously Chic 1990s Vibes for Luxe Designer Event

We already know we’re going to be thinking about Dua Lipa’s latest red carpet look all week long.

On Monday, March 23, the Grammy Award-winning recording artist attended the Bvlgari Eclettica High Jewelry and High-End Watches Event in Bollate, Italy. Lipa was named a Global Brand Ambassador by the designer in February, and she certainly made her most recent red carpet appearance as a brand partner one to remember.

Don’t believe us? No worries! You can check out her look for yourself, since Lipa took to Instagram on Tuesday, March 24, to give her 88.6 million followers a closer look at her edgy ensemble.

Lipa’s luxe designer ensemble

Writing in the caption of the 11-photo carousel, “@bvlgari is a girls bestfriend ✨#bvlgaripartner #Eclettica #Bvlgari ✨,” the Radical Optimism singer sported a unique purple and black gown by celeb-favorite designer Balmain, which absolutely screamed “1990s chic.”

The plush black velvet piece featured a plunging neckline stopping at Lipa’s waist, where a purple, satin-like, bra-style top with a textured twist in the center peeked out from beneath. While the gown was floor-length, the daring slit reaching up to the top of her leg allowed for a playful, spring-friendly cut. She accessorized the look with a pair of semi-sheer tights, which, when combined with her black, shiny, pointed-toe pumps, brought us right back to those classic styles made popular in the mid-to-late ‘90s.

And of course, Lipa also rocked some sparkling pieces from the aforementioned jewelry designer for her night out, spotlighting a striking emerald necklace and matching earrings. “Bvlgari Global Brand Ambassador [Dua Lipa] at the presentation of the Bvlgari Eclettica High-End collection,” the designer wrote in a caption commemorating the evening on Instagram. “Hypnotic and ever-evolving, she embodies a magnetic duality, wearing the Serpenti Déco Lumière High Jewelry necklace, centered around a 9.11-carat emerald, framed by a luminous composition of diamonds that enhance its depth and vibrancy.”

Bvlgari’s Eclettica High-End collection

At the event, Lipa also met with several other Global Brand Ambassadors for the designer, including Priyanka Chopra, Kim Ji-won, Jake Gyllenhaal, Liu Yifei and Anne Hathaway.

There, the group of A-listers posed for photos, each wearing a dazzling selection from the designer’s new Eclettica High-End collection, which Bvlgari stated is “a living dialogue with art where sculpture, painting and architecture converge into a singular creative vision.” You can learn more about the pieces on their official website here.

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