Dua Lipa’s Honeymoon Wardrobe Has Quickly Become Our Summer-Ready Moodboard

Dua Lipa’s honeymoon has basically been a fashion show for fans.

ICYMI, the pop sensation tied the knot with her partner, actor Callum Turner, on May 31. Lipa had first confirmed the pair were engaged last July in her cover story interview with British Vogue. As reported by CNN, the two were initially wed at the Old Marylebone Town Hall in London in a sleek courthouse ceremony. They then celebrated with a second ceremony for family and friends in Sicily on June 6.

In the time since, Lipa has been sharing snapshots from their honeymoon with her 88.5 million Instagram followers, and we have to be honest: pretty much every photo belongs on our summer style moodboard!

Lipa’s luxe-meets-laid-back honeymoon wardrobe

So far, Lipa has shared two fashion-packed photo sets following her wedding. First, she shared a 20-photo set captioned “Roadtripping 🇮🇹💋” late last week, taking fans along for the proverbial ride with her candid snapshots. Then, earlier this week, she delighted fans with a second carousel, captioning the 14-photo set “heaven on earth.” In both, Lipa showed off her signature, effortlessly cool style.

As seen in both photo sets, Lipa’s honeymoon looks have included everything from classic seaside staples to unexpected night-out numbers, including a coordinating cream-colored knit set she wore while on the town, a pink plaid-and-denim pairing that all but screamed “summertime” and a sultry silk-and-lace mini dress ideal for capturing those newlywed vibes.

As always, Lipa also accessorized each look to perfection, merging trendy and timeless pieces. As just one example, in the cover snapshot of her first honeymoon carousel, she posed on a plush-looking bed in a striking all-white ensemble paired with a baby-blue handkerchief in her long, dark hair, making for the ultimate cute cottagecore moment. Check out Lipa’s second honeymoon post on Instagram here.

Fans and famous friends are loving the stylish lovebirds

Needless to say, we weren’t the only ones loving Lipa’s luxe-meets-laid-back style! Fans of the power couple have been over the moon seeing them have so much fun, with several followers (and a few famous friends) taking to the comment section on her recent Instagram post to applaud their fashion-forward escapades.

“😍😍,” fellow recording artist H.E.R. penned.

“Every time I pray, God doubles it and gives it to Dua Lipa 🥹,” one fan quipped.

“Dua’s world, we’re just living in it,” the official account for Loops Beauty proclaimed.

“Happy wife, happy life 😍🔥❤️,” another commenter concluded.

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