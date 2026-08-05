Kylie Jenner’s KHY Clothing Line Drops Silk and Crochet Capsule Designed for Late Summer

When it comes to fashion, there’s something special about late summer. As the seasons begin to merge, so do our wardrobes as we make room among our seaside vacation sets for those transitional pieces that’ll comfortably take us into fall.

One stylish celebrity who absolutely understands this phenomenon is Kylie Jenner, as her KHY clothing line recently dropped a capsule that completely embraced this versatile vibe.

kylie wearing the moonlight crochet mini dress in eclipse black from khy: the leo capsule ✨ pic.twitter.com/NjzvVOfAky — Kylie Jenner Source (@jennersource97) July 29, 2026

Following her second collaboration with swimwear giant Frankies Bikinis earlier in the season, Jenner dropped “The Leo Capsule” on Wednesday, July 29. “These pieces feel like late summer,” the brand founder penned in her caption on Instagram, where she modeled several pieces from the line. In another caption, the label referenced the zodiac sign from which the capsule got its name, writing in part, “Ruled by the sun, born to be looked at.”

“Now this is the little black dress you wear to dinner!” One follower wrote in the comments, referring to the silk dress the reality TV star sported for the photo shoot. Meanwhile, another fan simply proclaimed, “LEO SEASON SUPREMACY 🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

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Shop KHY’s Leo Capsule

For the uninitiated among us, Leo season officially kicked off back on July 22 and is set to end on August 22. So, if you’re looking to embrace the fiery zodiac sign’s energy before the end of the month—or if you’re just looking to refresh your late summer wardrobe—we’ve gone ahead and gotten your cart started for you by selecting a few items from the capsule that stood out to us! Please be aware that some sizes or colorways may be sold out at the time of this article’s publication. To shop the full collection on KHY’s official website, click here.

Leo Silk Dress | KHY

Originally styled by Jenner in her aforementioned Instagram post, the Leo Silk Dress is the ultimate little black dress with a modern twist. From the unique sleeves to the daringly dipped neckline, this 100% silk piece features a hook-and-eye front closure that “adjusts to your desired coverage” and is currently offered in sizes XXS through XL in both black and white colorways.

Starlight Ruffle Crochet Cardi | KHY

Few options are as transitional as crochet, with its open, airy stitching allowing for plenty of breathing room during those unexpectedly warm afternoons. Per the label’s official website, the Starlight Ruffle Crochet Cardi features “a custom chevron ruffle at the sleeves and neckline” and was designed to be styled on its own as a crop top or as a classic cardigan over your favorite closet staple. This piece is also available in black and white in sizes XXS through 4X.

Late Summer Crochet Pant | KHY

Finally, the Late Summer Crochet Pant is the perfect option to pair with your Starlight Ruffle Crochet Cardi or to wear alone for a statement-making style moment. Available in sizes XXS through 4X in the same colorways as the aforementioned items, these 1970s-inspired bottoms boast a flared cut, a scalloped waistband and a ruffled hemline. Overall, they’re precisely what you need for a fun, flirty, funky late summer look—it’s in the name, after all!

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