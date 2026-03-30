We Can’t Stop Thinking About Eileen Gu’s Unique Pink Gown at the Shiftmaker Gala

Just because the 2026 Milan Cortina Games are over, that doesn’t mean Eileen Gu is done winning. In fact, just this week, she won our hearts again with another incredible fashion moment.

The Olympian—who continued her record as the most decorated Olympic freestyle skier in history during the recent Games, winning two silver and one gold for a career total of six overall—attended Harvard University for the Shiftmaker Gala on Friday, March 27, and Saturday, March 28. There, she was honored with the Sports Shiftmaker Award for her incredible accomplishments on the slopes.

While attending the event, she also wore a dreamy pink gown that we haven’t been able to get out of our heads. Lucky for us, she took to Instagram following the event to give her 4.6 million followers a closer look at the ensemble.

Gu is pretty in pink

The cover snapshot of the seven-photo carousel showed Gu making her way up some steps, sporting a dreamy pastel pink gown. The flowy number featured a truly unique cut, with a single off-the-shoulder sleeve and a high-low hem, allowing for a peek of leg in the front and a dramatic mini-train trailing behind her in the back. She accessorized the sweet look with plenty of sparkle, including a glittering necklace, matching earrings, a gold watch and strappy sandals.

She left her long brunette hair down for the event so the gentle curls sat on her bare shoulders. Meanwhile, her makeup was a springtime-friendly glam featuring dewy skin, pink cheeks and peachy lips. Other photos in the set included the elite athlete standing tall at the podium as she accepted the award, as well as some snapshots with her fellow honorees.

“Such a special night to be honored alongside you 💖,” actress and fellow honoree Olivia Munn wrote in the comment section. Another fan added, “Congratulations, Eileen! Pink looks fabulous on you 🩷”

Shiftmakers Gala honorees

As noted above, Gu was among several honorees at the Shiftmaker Gala that evening, including the aforementioned Munn, Dr. Sylvia Earle and Lola Tung. Gu also gave a speech at the event, with fans online sharing a few clips from her time on stage, where she shared a poignant message about the importance of trying.

“Especially as a woman, when we’re in a world that feels so convoluted sometimes, and so scary and confusing and just pulling us in so many different directions, and we don’t know if we can really make a difference,” the Olympian said, “Dare to try.”

Needless to say, we’re sending a big “congratulations” Gu’s way on her incredible accomplishments!

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