Elle Fanning Looks Chic in a Little Black Dress on the Red Carpet

Elle Fanning. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Elle Fanning attended the Los Angeles premiere of Babylon at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Thursday, Dec. 15. The star looked super chic in a black floor-length vintage Alexander McQueen gown with scoop-neck detailing.

The Great actress wore her long blonde locks straight and loose, while her skin looked fresh and dewy and she accented her look with a bold pink lip.

Fanning, 24, attended the film’s premiere in support of her boyfriend, Max Minghella, 37, who stars in the film. The two began dating in July 2018.

Fanning opened up to Harper’s Bazaar UK over the summer in an interview, chatting about the second season of comedy-drama The Great, her directorial pursuits and more. She also discussed the production company, Lewellen Pictures, she created with her sister, Dakota Fanning, in 2021.

“It’s something that Dakota and I have talked about for a long time. The people we’ve worked with over the years, especially women, the advice they’ve always given is: ‘Just go out there and produce your own stuff and find your own stories,’” she told the outlet. “So, now that we’re able to have this company, [we can] acquire material and, yes, pick parts for ourselves that we would like too. But I also think it’s also about being able to produce stories that we can't act in and shed light on things that we couldn’t necessarily play.”

Babylon, which also stars Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Olivia Wilde, opens in theaters on Friday, Dec. 23.

