Emily Blunt Reveals Outfit Husband John Krasinski Wore That Almost Gave Her ‘the Ick’

Emily Blunt isn’t afraid to channel her fictional Devil Wears Prada boss, Miranda Priestly, when it comes to commenting on fashion.

The actress stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this week to promote her upcoming film, The Devil Wears Prada 2. Releasing this Friday, May 1, the highly anticipated sequel saw all of the original stars reunite onscreen for the first time since the 2006 film, and fans can’t wait to see what their faves have been up to. Still, just because she hasn’t worked at the fictional Runway magazine for two decades doesn’t mean Blunt has lost her edge when it comes to fashion taste.

While chatting with the late-night host on Tuesday, April 28, Blunt got blunt about a look her husband, actor John Krasinski, wore on the red carpet recently that almost gave her the dreaded “ick.”

What men’s clothing items gives Emily Blunt “the ick?”

After catching up on how their children are doing and speaking very highly of the Ninja Slushie—to the point that I, the human being writing this article, actually googled it and am now seriously considering purchasing one—their conversation turned to fashion.

Fallon pulled out an article written about Blunt and Krasinski titled, “Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Are Such a Vibe at the 2026 Golden Globes,” with the subheadline reading, “Okay, turtleneck.” The two laughed, and Blunt asked Fallon if he ever “rocked” a turtleneck. The host noted that he hadn’t, but “would love to,” and the actress revealed she has quite the disdain for the clothing item when worn by men.

“When John pitched me this outfit, and he was like, ‘And it’s a turtleneck!’ I had to compose my face into, like, impassive, ‘Oh, that sounds great!’ You know? But then, when I saw him, I thought he looked like Michael Caine. He looked so cool. [It’s a] ‘60s vibe,” Blunt said before adding, “But normally, a man in a turtleneck gives me the ick, you know? Sorry to any turtleneck-wearers tonight.”

From there, Fallon asked the actress if she had any other men’s fashion “icks,” and she was more than happy to share! She noted that, while she doesn’t mind a “James Dean leather jacket,” she doesn’t care for “dad leather jackets.” She went on to clarify that she was referring to “like a little bomber jacket [that’s] very shiny and tight and cropped ... no collar.”

Commenters weigh in on turtlenecks

Given that fashion taste is so subjective, it should come as no surprise that commenters were split on Blunt’s “ick” opinions. While some backed her stance, others were more forgiving of these potential fashion faux pas.

“I’m the exact same way. Hate wearing em and not a fan of em on men 😂,” one user wrote under the clip on Instagram.

“I love men in turtlenecks,” another disagreed. “They look so elegant 💙”

“I’m the same it usually gives me the ick. But I think John looks good,” one fan concluded.

You can watch Blunt’s full interview with Fallon on YouTube here!

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