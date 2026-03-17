Gracie Abrams Takes Fans to the Oscars With New Photos Featuring Paul Mescal

Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal are quickly climbing to the top of our “Cutest Couples of 2026” list, and it’s only March.

According to Glamour, the Grammy Award-nominated recording artist has been romantically linked to the actor since at least 2024, with the two making their official red carpet debut earlier this year at the BAFTAs. Abrams continued to support Mescal throughout the 2026 award season, as the actor was nominated for his lead role in the critically acclaimed drama, Hamnet.

This awards season tour also included an appearance at the 2026 Oscars on Sunday, March 15, which The Secret of Us singer-songwriter gave fans a behind the scenes look at in her latest Instagram post.

An inside look at Abrams and Mescal’s night

In the cover image of the seven-photo carousel, Abrams posed for a mirror selfie as Mescal stood behind her, leaning against the wall and planting a kiss on her cheek. The singer wore a sparkling, all-black two-piece set from Chanel, comprising a cropped top with scallop-style edges, a low-rise, floor-length skirt and a dramatic scarf. Mescal coordinated with his partner, opting for a classic black tux with a unique tie.

And the biggest night in Hollywood also means the biggest after-parties! Thus, other slides in the candid photo set showed the couple rocking second looks on the red carpet for the iconic Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Abrams wore a glittering black gown with gold detailing throughout and a daringly low neckline, while Mescal traded in his black suit jacket for a crisp, cream-colored option.

Still, our favorite photo of the entire carousel might just be the last one, which featured a still image taken the moment Mescal’s Hamnet co-star, Jessie Buckley, won Best Actress for her heartbreaking performance in the film. Buckley was clearly emotional, crying as her name was called. Meanwhile, Abrams and Mescal could be seen cheering in the background on either side of her, their excited expressions humorously frozen in time.

Fans and famous friends are loving the couple’s vibes

And we weren’t the only ones obsessed with Abrams’s glamorous photo drop, especially when it came to that hilarious final photo, which has since gone viral as a relatable meme. Many of the power couple’s fans and famous friends stopped by the comment section to share some love for their style and authenticity.

“❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥,” Chloe Zhao, the director of Hamnet, penned. Abrams responded, “🔮🖤🔮🖤”

“The best!! lol last slide ❤️❤️,” makeup artist Emily Cheng declared.

“it’s the last slide for me,” stylist Danielle Goldberg concurred.

“last slide is literally my new favourite meme,” one fan joked.

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